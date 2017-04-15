Kim Kardashian Fears Caitlyn Jenner Will Expose ‘KUWTK’ Secrets In Memoir: How She Plans To Take Action

Kim Kardashian reportedly fears being dissed in Caitlyn Jenner’s forthcoming memoir, The Secrets of My Life, stressing that she will never talk to her again if she sees anything in the book that she doesn’t like.

Jenner has openly admitted that her memoir is very revealing, having opened up about everything from the O.J Simpson case to why she could no longer stay in a committed relationship with Kris Jenner prior to even making the announcement she had wanted to live her life as a woman.

According to Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian is scared about what she will read about herself in Caitlyn’s forthcoming memoir because people close to the Olympic champion have already told her that there are things written in the book that is certainly going to shock fans — and they are said to be in relation to the Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian has mentioned that the past couple of months have been extremely difficult for her, with the Paris robbery and Kanye West’s breakdown. The last thing she would want is to find out that Caitlyn has used their private conversations and featured intimate stories about Kim Kardashian’s life in her memoir.

Kim Kardashian would be devastated to find out that personal things she’s told Jenner are now being put in a memoir for the entire world to read. If there’s anything in the book that Kim Kardashian doesn’t like, Hollywood Life reports that the 36-year-old will never speak to Caitlyn again — especially since she didn’t have permission to do it in the first place.

The Kardashians consider themselves to be a close bunch. If one has a book coming out, especially one that talks about their relatives, it’s usually spoken about and people ask for permission to mention certain topics.

With Caitlyn, it’s completely different because she’s been so distant to her step-daughters ever since she transitioned to become a woman in 2015. Khloe Kardashian hasn’t been shy to admit that she barely even speaks to the 67-year-old, stressing that she doesn’t even recognize the person that Caitlyn has become.

Kim Kardashian, along with her mother, Kris, as revealed by Radar Online, is anxiously waiting to get a copy of the memoir, with a source saying that she’s ready to completely shun Jenner from her life if she mentions anything about the reality star that she didn’t have permission to talk about.

“Kim Kardashian is majorly freaked out right now about what Caitlyn might say in her tell-all book about herself and Kanye [West],” the source notes. “Caitlyn knows a lot of Kim’s secrets.”

“He was the most narcissistic, egocentric, neediest a**hole in the world of sports I had ever seen. If she does any damage to Kim Kardashian, her brand, or her relationship with her husband, she swears she will never talk to Caitlyn again.”

In last week’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian’s sister, Khloe, grilled Caitlyn for claiming that the family had distanced themselves from her after she transitioned, insinuating that they didn’t want to be around her now that she was living her life as a woman.

Khloe denied Caitlyn’s claims, adding that with Kim Kardashian’s robbery and their hectic schedules, it’s not always easy to make time for everybody in the family, especially not for Jenner, who infamously talked bad about Kris Jenner in interviews, saying that their two-decade marriage was a disaster.

Kim Kardashian’s mother was stunned to learn that Caitlyn didn’t feel as if Kris was fully into the relationship as she was at the time, adding that the momager was bossy and aggressive, which stunned the family upon reading the excerpts from the several different interviews Jenner did after her transition over the summer of 2015.

Kim Kardashian remains hopeful that she won’t have to distance herself from Caitlyn once the memoir hits stores — it would be heartbreaking to find out that her former stepfather is now badmouthing her in a book for publicity.

Are you siding with Kim Kardashian on this one?

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]