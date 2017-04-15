Busted Navy SEAL Working In Porn As Jay Voom Being Investigated, Job And Pension Could Be At Risk

A distinguished Navy SEAL working in porn under the screen name Jay Voom is being investigated for violating SEAL policies, putting his career and pension at risk.

As first reported by The San Diego Union Tribune, Navy Chief Special Warfare Officer Joseph John Schmidt III, 42, who is set to retire in eight months, is in danger of losing his job and being demoted. The consequences of his work in porn could also impact his pension benefits, the Tribune reported.

“We have initiated a formal investigation into these allegations. There are very clear regulations which govern outside employment by (Naval Special Warfare) personnel as well as prohibitions on behavior that is discrediting to the service,” Capt. Jason Salata, a navy spokesman, told the paper.

Details are yet to emerge about whether Schmidt’s pension will be indeed affected, although Schmidt’s more than 20 years of service to the military should qualify him for pension benefits. Usually, pensions are only taken away when a military man is convicted of “criminal disloyalty” to the United States.

The Coronado-based Naval Special Warfare Command has already assigned an officer to Schmidt’s case. Schmidt is accused of violating policies particularly in relation to obtaining approval from superiors to engage in outside work.

According to the article, navy officials claimed that Schmidt did not “seek clearance” to work as a porn actor. He did receive permission in the past, however, to sell herbal supplements to augment his income.

Schmidt entered the porn business to help pay a debt for a failed real estate venture, which acquired $1.8 million in debt. He had appeared in almost 30 films, at times with his wife, porn celebrity Jewels Jade.

Much love to my fans ! I appreciate your support on all the forums out there ! pic.twitter.com/oeRKw5rzIQ — JewelsJade (@xxxjewelsjade) April 15, 2017

Jewels Jade told the paper that her husband’s officers are aware of his work in porn. “They knew about it at work,” Jewels Jade was quoted as saying by the Tribune.

She also noted that Schmidt’s colleagues had seen Joseph’s videos. “He got called in and they said, ‘Look, keep it on the low, don’t mention the SEAL name and blah, blah, blah.”

“He was always pretty open about it with the command. I mean, honestly, all of his buddies knew about it. Everybody knew about it.”

The military’s knowledge of Schmidt’s work in the porn business could be true. ABC 10 News reporter and Team 10 “lead investigator” Allison Ash has revealed that Jewels Jade “once signed autographs at a navy SEAL party,” according to a retired officer.

Social media users who are following the issue are asking what the big deal is, going as far as saying that other military men are inclined to work in porn. “It’s not that uncommon in SO.Cal [California] for military folks to be involved in porn,” said a reader named Glenn Allen, who left a Facebook comment on a similar article about the issue on the Huffington Post website.

“He might get in trouble for not asking permission to moonlight, and being so close to retirement I don’t see much happening. But you never know.”

Jade’s Twitter followers, meanwhile, expressed their support for her and husband, Joseph. “It’s all good. A lot of your fans are in the military. Including me. Honestly, most guys in the military won’t judge your husband,” one commenter said.

@nypost Besides being a American Hero

he's married to Jewels Jade

they ought to give him a medal just for that alone — Rocky Medina (@rockymedina58) April 15, 2017

@xxxjewelsjade It's all good. A lot of your fans are in the military. Including me. Honestly, most guys in the military won't judge your husband — Danlovesboobs (@danlovesboobs) April 15, 2017

Jade recently expressed her dismay on the Tribune article published about Schmidt. She tweeted on Friday night.

“If anyone runs into the article about my family and I, a lot of things are twisted. It’s funny how reporters do that” she said in her tweet. “Half of that article was spun around and I didn’t say that wording at all. Never said all seal are addicted to porn.”

If anyone's runs into the article about my family and I a lot of things are twisted … it's funny how reporters do that — JewelsJade (@xxxjewelsjade) April 14, 2017

Half of that article was spun around and I didn't say that wording at all . Never said all seal are addicted to Porn .. — JewelsJade (@xxxjewelsjade) April 14, 2017

Schmidt has served the military for 23 years and was cited for his impressive work abroad. He represented the SEALs around the country to recruit new members and was “the face” of the SEAL’s website.

Outside his work, Schmidt is a respected member of the community, giving inspirational talks to special-needs children in Los Angeles.

Schmidt declined to be interviewed by the Tribune. Both Schmidt and Jade were unreachable, according to Ash. “It looked like somebody was home when I went there but nobody came to the gate. Nobody picked up the phone either,” she said.

[Featured Image by Petty Officer 2nd Class Pyoung K. Yi/U.S. Navy/AP Images]