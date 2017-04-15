Tyga: Scott Disick Helping Rapper Get Over Kylie Jenner Split, His Bizarre Plans Revealed

Tyga and Scott Disick are joining forces to get back at their exes with their own reality show, it has been alleged.

Tyga and Kylie Jenner had reportedly decided to go their separate ways earlier this month over the supposed fact that they both wanted different things in the relationship.

Kylie was annoyed by Tyga’s constant desire to party with friends instead of staying at home and doing something productive together. Jenner prefers staying at home while Tyga just wants to have a good time and spend as little time as possible behind four walls, a source reveals.

This affected their romance immensely, to the point where they both decided it was better to call it quits, considering the fact that both weren’t happy with how their relationship was going.

It goes without saying, however, that Kylie Jenner still has feelings for Tyga — she’s just not ready to give in and take him back unless he’s willing to change his ways for her sake, which certainly doesn’t seem to be something Tyga would be interested in.

The rapper is said to be in talks to land his own reality show with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, which will document the duo’s life as they fly around the world and party together, Hollywood Life asserts.

The show will follow Tyga and Scott’s chaotic lives as they pocket tens of thousands of dollars to party at some of the most luxurious nightclubs with friends, and there’s no doubt in the minds of producers that drama will follow them wherever they go, evidently making this a solid idea for a reality show.

“Tyga is all about getting his own show right now. He’s super bitter that Kylie [Jenner] wouldn’t put him in her spin-off series, so this is a way to retaliate,” the source explains, stressing that Kylie has chosen not to featured her ex-boyfriend in her upcoming Life Of Kylie series on the E! network.

“Tyga knows it’ll drive Kylie insane to see him living it up all over the world with beautiful women. Scott has been a terrible influence, encouraging Tyga to pursue this idea. He loves watching Kylie and Kourtney freak out, he thinks it’s funny. He gets a rush out of making Kourtney jealous. This whole show pitch is so vengeful.”

Scott Disick has never turned down the chance to party with friends, as mentioned by Daily Mail, especially when alcohol is involved. Back in December, it was claimed that Kourtney had reconciled with Scott after a year-long break, but after having realized that Scott was more interested in clubbing than spending time with his family, Kardashian called it quits for good.

Kourtney and Kylie have been in similar situations in the sense that their men want to party and mingle with other women than to spend time at home. Tyga, in particular, is spending time at a nightclub at least twice a week, since it’s also known to be one of the ways the 27-year-old makes his living.

Tyga and Scott can charge up to $30,000 for a nightclub appearance, according to reports, which explains why neither one of them would want to opt for a quiet night at home with their loved ones, it seems.

What do you think of Tyga’s plans to land his own reality show with Scott? And do you think that Kylie would ever consider the idea of taking Tyga back now that he’s hinted at the supposed fact that he prefers clubbing than doing nothing at home?

Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the family’s reality show continues to air on the E! network every Sunday.

[Featured Image by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images]