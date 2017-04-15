Rob Kardashian: Blac Chyna Allegedly Admitted ‘KUWTK’ Star Not Dream’s Father In Paternity Test Fiasco

Rob Kardashian is desperate for Blac Chyna to take on final paternity test, one that will evidently convince the reality star that he’s the biological father of Dream.

For months, reports have claimed that Rob Kardashian was in denial about being Dream’s father over claims that Blac was having affairs with famous rappers while she was already said to have been dating the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, in the midst of an argument, Chyna would allegedly tell Rob Kardashian that he’s not the father of Dream and would antagonize him over it — it’s unclear whether she would do it just to get under his skin or because she was genuinely telling the truth.

The outlet notes that in the heat of a moment, the truth sometimes spills out of one’s mouth, so could this have been Blac’s way of telling Rob Kardashian the truth?

The news site continues by mentioning that those words of not being Dream’s father have stuck with Rob Kardashian ever since. While his family members have assured him that his daughter looks exactly like him, Rob is determined for Blac to take a paternity test to settle the matter once and for all.

Fans will recall Chyna taking a paternity test on the couple’s reality show, Rob & Chyna, last year, but Rob Kardashian became under the impression that the test that the former stripper took at the time wasn’t authentic.

Rob Kardashian wants to be present when the paternity test is performed; he just wants that peace of mind to know that Dream is really his. With his ongoing battle with depression and anxiety, it would absolutely destroy him to find out that the five-month-old little girl was not his, but Rob Kardashian is eager for answers.

“Blac has often told Rob that Dream is not his daughter during their many, many arguments, and that claim has stuck in Rob’s head. He’s apparently now having ‘nightmares’ about his daughter’s true paternity, and won’t rest until he knows the truth,” the site claims.

“None of this would be an issue if Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian were able to sort out their trust issues, but alas, that doesn’t look like it’s going to happen anytime soon. Both Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have swung wild accusations each other in the past, and while Rob not being Dream’s real father is one of the wildest ones, the two are often engaged in a wild-accusation-swinging contest with each other.”

Two weeks ago, Rob Kardashian was seen spending time over at Blac’s house, as documented on the socialite’s Snapchat account, which had given fans the impression that the duo had reconciled, Daily Mail reveals, but from what insiders have noted, the two are just trying to work on being better parents right now.

Of course, it seems rather strange for Rob Kardashian to demand for another paternity test just two weeks after smiling and laughing in videos that were posted of himself and Chyna on Snapchat, but the 30-year-old is known to have struggled with anxiety since 2012, so it wouldn’t be hard to believe that his thoughts are triggering him to think Dream is not his child.

Do you think Blac would have cheated on Rob Kardashian while they were together? And considering Rob’s ongoing battle with depression, could that be the real reason he’s trying to seek answers as to whether he’s the father or not? After all, Dream is known to look like the spitting image of her father, so taking another paternity test seems rather absurd.

