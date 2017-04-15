Kylie Jenner Not Including Tyga On ‘Life Of Kylie’ Reality Show Amid Reports Couple Have Reconciled

Kylie Jenner will not be flaunting her relationship with Tyga on her forthcoming reality show, Life Of Kylie, once it debuts on the E! network later this year, it has been claimed.

Kylie Jenner, who ended her relationship with the rapper just two weeks ago, has allegedly had second thoughts about the split and is eager to reach out to her on-again, off-again boyfriend in the hopes that they can reconcile and move past their differences.

As previously revealed, Kylie Jenner reportedly became stressed out over allegations made by the likes of Blac Chyna, claiming that Tyga was not only failing to make child support payments but also insisting that the “Faded” rapper is gay.

While Kylie Jenner didn’t make much of the comments made by Blac Chyna, she just doesn’t want to surround herself with the drama of Tyga’s baby mother, which is why she supposedly decided to call it quits with the father-of-one, stressing that the break would do both of them some good.

Of course, now that Kylie Jenner has landed her own reality show, sources are convinced that by the time the cameras are rolling, Jenner will have already reconciled with Tyga. But an insider notes that Kylie will not be making her man the star of the show. In fact, fans will be lucky to see him at all, adding that the whole purpose of the TV program is to show a different side to the socialite.

Now that she has established a multi-million dollar business of her own with Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Jenner wants fans to get an insight look on her life, taking cameras with them on the ups and downs of being a 19-year-old businesswoman.

It will certainly not be like Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Hollywood Life adds. “Kylie wants to be defined as her own person, she wants to show that she is separate from her sisters and other family members,” a source gushes to the outlet. “She wants Life of Kylie to give everyone a completely different look into the side of Kylie nobody has any clue exists.”

“She doesn’t want to be defined by her relationships whether it is Tyga or anyone else, that is not the focus of the show. Since it is the Life of Kylie, Tyga or anyone she is dating at the time may appear but it is not the focus of the show. It is a show to expand Kylie’s brand and the woman she is trying to become and show to the world.”

As previously mentioned, Kylie Jenner and Tyga still aren’t back together just yet. The rapper is currently living in a bachelor pad out in Hollywood Hills, having reportedly moved out of the home he shared with Kylie Jenner in Hidden Hills, In Touch affirms — but his belongings are still said to be at the reality star’s house.

News of Kylie Jenner going solo with her own reality show comes just days after the 19-year-old posted videos of herself singing to Tyga’s music on Snapchat, heavily insinuating that she’s not ended her relationship with the “Rack City” star on bad terms.

It should be stressed that while Kylie Jenner and Tyga haven’t been seen out and about in weeks, neither one of them have actually ever confirmed their split from one another. Of course, the fact that Kylie Jenner is no longer seen with Tyga seems to be enough evidence that their romance has actively fizzled out — for now, at least.

Kylie Jenner can currently be seen on Keeping Up With the Kardashians every Sunday on the E! network.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]