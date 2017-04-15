‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoiler For Monday, April 17: Could Peace With Chloe Solve Nicole’s Scooter Problem?

Days of Our Lives viewers sat riveted to their seats last week as the long-awaited vow renewal played out. Some were shocked that Abigail (Marci Miller) ultimately decided not to re-pledge her commitment to Chad (Bill Flynn), while others were expecting it because Abigail had been seeking advice from wise counsellors and friends. However, most Days of Our Lives fans were not expecting Abigail to wait until the very last moment to break Chad’s heart. And on the Nicole front, how would peace between Chloe and herself impact on her life?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, April 14 reveal that this week the residents of Salem must make some tough choices which will impact their lives in significant ways. Who will make the right decisions where matters of the heart are at stake?

Brady And Eric Look Out For Nicole, Can They Help Her In Her Time Of Need?

Brady (Eric Martsolf) has finally realized that Nicole could be in way over her head as far as Scooter (Robb Derringer) is concerned. Inquisitr reported that Nicole is being blackmailed by Scooter. He knows that she kidnapped Holly and that she is an ex-adult entertainment star. Scooter wants Nicole to fulfil his sexual fantasies in exchange for his silence.

Nicole told Brady that she could handle Scooter, and he initially believed her because didn’t she deal with tough-as-nails Deimos before? But Nicole feels backed into a corner and has even visited a gun shop contemplating on killing Scooter herself. Luckily it seems as if she has given up on this plan, but Brady has come to the realization that Scooter needs to be dealt with, and whatever needs to be done needs to be done quickly.

Help may also be on the horizon for Nicole in the form of Eric (Greg Vaughan). Eric caused the accident where Dr. Daniel Jonas died. Daniel was the love of Nicole’s life and she was completely shattered by his death. Daniel’s death was the root cause of her life taking a downwards spiral, and Nicole puts the blame of his loss squarely on Eric’s shoulders.

Eric senses that Nicole may be in trouble and he wants to reach out and do something for her. Eric still feels very guilty about the accident and wants to make things right with her. Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Eric approaches Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and asks her to make peace with her former best friend, Nicole. Could this result in peace between the two, and could this stimulate a chain reaction concerning Nicole’s current situation?

Chabby No More, Do Chad and Abigail Still Have a Chance?

Abigail could not go through with the vow renewal knowing that Chad still has feelings for Gabi (Camila Banus), he even confessed to having them a few weeks ago. Abigail does not want Chad to stay with her and their son Thomas out of a false sense of obligation. Abigail wants Chad to choose to be with them because he is madly in love with them. She doesn’t Chad to be torn between herself and Gabi, and have his physical presence while his heart longs for Gabi.

Dario (Jordi Vilasuso) spoke to her and what he said resonates with her. Abigail knows that she deserves a man who is fully committed only to her, one that loves her completely. Now Abigail must face the consequences of her life-changing decision. Will she backtrack when she thinks about their son?

Friends Of Chabby Hurt For Them, Feel The Pressure Of A Failed Marriage

Things are tense between Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) Andre (Thaao Penghlis) and Kate (Lauren Koslow). Each one of them have a soft spot for Chad or Abigail, if not both, and have been thrust into the roles of confidantes. Will they support Abigail and Chad, and stop bickering among themselves?