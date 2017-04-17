Lady Gaga’s ‘The Cure’ At Coachella Festival ‘Cures’ PickPocket Who Stole Over 100 Phones During The Event

Lady Gaga has made history at the Coachella Music Festival held in Indio in the California desert. The artist took advantage of her concert and surprised her fans big time by releasing her new single titled, The Cure, which is available starting today on Spotify and iTunes. Lady Gaga does not like to go unnoticed and she came by stomping in the Coachella Festival 2017, taking the spotlight in the world’s most glamorous indie music festival. She confirmed her performance just a few weeks ago. After her performance at Coachella and the release of The Cure, Lady Gaga is now preparing for her international tour, named Joanne World Tour.

Among other dates, the artist will perform two days in a row at the Palau de Sant Jordi in Barcelona on September 21 and 22. The Cure comes just six months after the artist’s most recent album, Joanne. It is for this reason that it cannot be said with certainty whether Lady Gaga’s new released single, The Cure is a part of her previous album Joanne or is a teaser for her upcoming music album.

Even though Lady Gaga became the headliner of 2017 Coachella Festival, her rise to fame can be owed to Beyonce, who declined to take part in the festival given her pregnancy and gestation period. Beyonce was to become the second female headliner in Coachella’s 18-year history. The other was Icelandic singer Bjork, who led the show in 2002 and 2007. She even performed in her pregnancy back in 2002. However, the singer had announced in late February that she could not act against the advice of her doctor when she was pregnant with twins. Beyonce was already dazzled at the Grammys being pregnant, performing at the Coachella Festival became even more improbable. That is where Lady Gaga stepped in and fans were desperately waiting for her to shine on stage and mesmerize the audience with her stunning voice.

Beyonce has flirted with Coachella for years. She and her husband Jay-Z performed together in 2010 at Coachella, the year Jay-Z was the headliner. Both were seen through the festival grounds together greeting the fans. Four years later they made separate appearances at the 2014 festival when Beyonce sang with her sister, Solange. Lady Gaga commenced her performance with Scheiße and delighted her fans. She finished her performance with her super hits, Poker Face and Bad Romance, leaving fans awe-struck and superbly delighted.

At the other end of the spectrum, matters weren’t that delightful for some people who became victims of smartphone theft. A man from New York was arrested this weekend for thieving cell phones of more than a 100 people during the first day of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, the police reported. Reinaldo De Jesus Henao, 36, was arrested after several people who did not find their phones activated the “Find My iPhone” system to locate their communication devices via GPS. The tracing signal led several victims to Reinaldo De Jesus Henao, who was then immediately arrested by security guards and was handed over to the police thereafter.

The detainee held a backpack with more than a 100 cell phones, said Sgt. Dan Marshall, a spokesman for the police. Henao had been stealing phones since Friday after the commencement of the Coachella Festival 2017 and Radiohead‘s stellar music presentation. Most of the devices were delivered to their owners immediately and the rest were claimed in the “Lost & Found” area, Marshal said. The series of concerts in Coachella will continue the next weekend repeating stellar performances Radiohead, Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar, respectively for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

[Featured image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella]