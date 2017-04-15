Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Celebrate Daughter’s First Birthday In Cutest Way

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrated little Luna’s first birthday in the most sweet and sincere way on Friday. Believe it or not, it’s been a year since the swimsuit model and R&B crooner welcomed their daughter, and they threw a relaxing birthday bash for their baby girl.

Chrissy and John started the festivities by making a pink and silver cake for Luna, which the singer shared a photo of on Instagram. He simply stated “we decorated it ourselves” as fans doted over the sweet gesture.

“Wow! Great job!!! Happy Birthday Luna.”

We decorated it ourselves A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Apr 14, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

Of course, Teigen was a bit more out there with sharing the cake decorating, as she posted Snapchat videos documenting the couple’s work. Chrissy said it was “gettin’ real” as the cake was frosted and she was seen cutting out the shapes to spell Luna’s name. She followed her videos up with a sweet photo of her and John posing with their finished creation.

Legend posted the photo to his Instagram without a caption, and his fans once again took to sharing their joy in the comment section. Many said the couple is “real,” while others mentioned how laid-back the birthday celebration was given the couple’s stardom.

“Thank you for being simply…Real!” “In every aspect you guys are perfectly imperfect yasssss”

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Apr 14, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

Chrissy then shared several videos of Luna playing with presents, as the tot enjoyed a new kitchen set. She mimicked her mom’s hobby of choice. Teigen and Legend then assembled a new plastic car for their daughter as they worked together on the gift. After completion, Luna was seen pushing the toy while one of Chrissy’s dogs went for a ride.

Overall, Teigen’s Snapchat posts had a casual vibe, as her daughter played with balloons and several friends and family members mingled. The birthday girl wore a pink and white dress and a tiny party hat, as she enjoyed her festivities before changing into more formal outfit later in the day.

While most of the Instagram photos were on John’s account, Chrissy did share a series of black and white images in honor of Luna’s birthday on hers. She and Legend posed with their daughter in the family photos, as the baby made funny faces at the camera.

In the caption, Chrissy expresses her love for Luna as she says the baby is the best parts of both her and John.

“You are all the best parts of the both of us and I cannot believe how much has happened in you first 12 months of life. We love you to the luna and back.”

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Apr 14, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT

People magazine reported on the special day as the site included Chrissy’s video of Luna playing with her new toy kitchen.

“That momentous day has come for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s baby girl Luna Simone: She’s 1!”

The article mentioned the model’s shout out for Luna, as she simply shared the professional family photos with her Instagram followers.

“The 31-year-old model and author hopped on Instagram Friday to shout out her daughter in a series of gorgeous black-and-white family photos by Peter Yang — including one with a big foil “1” balloon, of course.”

People suggested that John and Chrissy may have a bigger celebration planned for Luna after Friday’s small party at home. However, any birthday plans the couple may have are a mystery still, but will most likely be “epic.”

“…they’re sure to be epic — at least, judging from some of the family’s recent activities, like impromptu petting-zoo afternoons and a trip to Morocco.”

Perhaps Teigen does have a more extravagant party planned for little Luna Simone, but the fact remains the Sports Illustrated model and her hubby enjoy keeping things simple from time to time. And it’s just one of the many reasons so many fans adore the couple and their now 1-year-old daughter.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]