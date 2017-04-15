Blac Chyna Spotted With Mystery Man Amid Rob Kardashian Rumors, Surprisingly Shy As She Avoids The Camera

Blac Chyna, who usually loves being in front of the camera, was surprisingly shy and low-key during her night out with a mystery man.

On Thursday, Blac Chyna was spotted leaving a famous restaurant in Los Angeles alongside a mystery man. The 28-year-old mother of two and her unknown companion tried to evade the paparazzi waiting for them outside, covering their faces as they made their way to a waiting car. Onlookers were quick to notice how the pair “shielded” themselves to avoid being photographed, something Blac Chyna is not known to do, sources say.

According to reports, Blac Chyna, who donned a matching crop top flaunting her toned body and a red leather jacket, looked uncharacteristically shy during the encounter. Her male companion was also equally retiring as he was also trying to avoid being photographed. The pair swiftly made their exit and headed straight to a nearby car.

It remains unclear what relationship the pair has but based on the mystery man’s actions, he appeared “protective” of Blac Chyna. In fact, during their night out, the man was caught wrapping his arm around Blac Chyna as he carefully ushered her into the car, sources claim.

Despite the obvious closeness in their gestures, many were quick to point out how Blac Chyna and her male companion both appeared “a little sheepish” as they continued to hide their faces even in the backseat of the car.

Many were quick to express their opinion about Blac Chyna’s discreet night out. One user pointed out the sudden change in Blac Chyna’s way of dealing with the cameras, saying, “I don’t know why she’s hiding her face. Chyna never hides from the paps.” Another one wrote, “She loves the cameras. Why is she hiding today? Mmmm maybe she shouldn’t be with who she is with?”

There were also some who sided with the model turned entrepreneur, saying, “I don’t think she’s waiting around for Rob. If they’re together or not, I think she is living life and I don’t blame her. Life is short!” Another one commented, “So she can’t hang out with male friends anymore? For all we know, that could be her cousin!”

Blac Chyna’s latest sighting came amid rumors that she and Rob Kardashian got back together. In fact, the Arthur George owner shared several posts on Instagram featuring Blac Chyna and their 5-month-old daughter Dream. In one of the photos, Rob proudly reminisced a mother and daughter moment between the two. The post was adorably captioned with “Today our baby is 5 months old. This is my favorite picture of Dream and her Mama! Best time of my life was being in the hospital for days with my babies 🙂 Woot woot ‼️”

The sole male Kardashian also tagged Blac Chyna in his recent posts, implying that they are currently in good terms. In one of the post, Rob even referred to her as his “boo.”

Today our baby is 5 months old ???????? This is my favorite picture of Dream and her Mama ! Best time of my life was being in the hospital for days with my babies 🙂 Woot woot ‼️ A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Apr 10, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

It can be recalled that the on and off couple stirred up another controversy recently with a possible rekindling of their romance. Blac Chyna took everyone by surprise when she uploaded a series of flirty Snapchat videos with Rob hugging and kissing her. However, both sides have not confirmed whether or not they really got back together.

Meanwhile, Blac Chyna also faced yet another controversy involving the Kardashians. According to reports, the Lashed Bar owner failed to trademark her supposed married name – Angela Renée Kardashian. Apparently, her request to patent the said name has been officially rejected by the courts.

Last year, Blac Chyna filed an application to trademark the Kardashian name at the United States Patent and Trademark Office on behalf of her company, Lashed LLC. However, the Kardashian sisters – Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe – reportedly blocked the request, officially filing an opposition. The trio claimed that Blac Chyna’s intention to trademark the name would “create confusion in the marketplace.” They also claimed that their companies will “suffer damage, including irreparable injury, to their reputation and goodwill” once the trademark pushed through.

[Featured Image by JMA/STAR MAX/IPx/ AP Images]