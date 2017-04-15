Is Jinger Duggar Wearing Pants Because Her Tattooed Husband, Jeremy Vuolo, Says She Can?

Jinger Duggar has started wearing pants and shorts after over two decades of only being photographed in dresses and shorts. So why has the Counting On star’s modest style suddenly changed?

Some longtime fans of the Duggar family freaked out when they saw a recent photo of Jinger Duggar, 23, wearing a pair of green pants. The Counting On star’s fashion choice was definitely daring for a Duggar, and she made sure to rock her pants during a public outing where a lot of people would see them. As People reports, Jinger showed off her bold new look when she and two of her older sisters—Jana, 27, and Jessa, 24—visited Magnolia Market at the Silos earlier this week. The popular tourist destination is located in Waco, Texas, and it’s owned by Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines.

The Independent Journal Review points out that Jinger Duggar didn’t start wearing shorts and pants until after she married her husband, former professional soccer player Jeremy Vuolo. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the 29-year-old pastor has actually shared his views on women’s fashion. During a sermon at his church in Laredo, Texas, Jeremy said that he sees nothing wrong with women wearing pants.

“It is your liberty as to whether you dress modestly with a modest pair of pants, or with a skirt, or with a T-shirt, or with a blouse,” Jeremy said.

However, Jeremy Vuolo does agree with one of the Duggars’ most controversial beliefs about women’s clothing. Like his in-laws, he believes that women who wear revealing outfits are to blame for men’s sinful thoughts.

“It is not your liberty, women, to wear sensual, seductive clothing that is designed to draw the attention of your brothers,” Jeremy said.

The Duggars don’t avoid wearing pants because they think that all pants are “sensual” or “seductive.” According to the Stir, Michelle Duggar has taught her daughters that they should only wear skirts and dresses because it’s how they “define themselves as women.” But why isn’t Jinger following her family’s dress code anymore?

According to Patheos, it’s because her husband sets all the rules now. The Duggars are big believers in the teachings of the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), a religious organization founded by Bill Gothard. IBLP followers are taught that men have complete authority over their wives and children until their children grow up and get married. When sons wed, they become the heads of their own families. However, daughters become their husbands’ “helpmeets.” After a girl gets married, she’s expected to obey her husband, not her father. In other words, Jim Bob Duggar didn’t let Jinger wear pants, but Jeremy does.

Jinger Duggar’s husband has actually preached against his in-laws’ extreme legalism. Jeremy believes that the point of the Bible is not to create an army of Christian clones who all follow the same endless list of detailed rules about what they are allowed to wear, eat, or drink.

“Jesus does not save people to make them wear skirts,” Jeremy said.

The 29-year-old pastor’s life experiences are very different from those of his wife. As In Touch Weekly reports, Jeremy Vuolo has admitted that he “was part of the college party scene” when he was younger. He used to get drunk, and he was even arrested for harassing a Oneonta, New York police officer one night when he was intoxicated. None of the Duggar daughters have ever left home to attend college, nor are they allowed to drink alcohol. Jeremy still believes that the occasional drink is okay as long as it doesn’t impair the drinker’s judgment.

As In Touch Weekly reports, Jeremy Vuolo did something else that a Duggar would never do: He got a tattoo. It’s difficult to see because it’s on the inside of his right arm, but many fans believe that it’s likely a Bible verse.

