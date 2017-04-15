Janet Jackson Shares Picture Of Baby Eissa For The First Time And He’s Adorable

Janet Jackson shared a picture of her 3-month-old son Eissa for the first time today. Baby Eissa appears to be yawning as Janet snuggles up to him.

My baby and me after nap time. A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Apr 14, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

Jackson’s baby photo of Eissa is the first thing Janet has shared on Instagram since July of last year. Though Janet had remained active on Facebook until November, Jackson has kept a pretty low profile after confirming her pregnancy in October.

Baby Eissa is the first child for Janet Jackson and her husband Wissam Al Mana. He is more than likely the last as well. According to Vanity Fair, Jackson and Al Mana have decided to end their five-year marriage. That combined with the fact that Janet is 50 years old makes it likely that baby Eissa will be an only child.

While rumors have circulated for years that Janet secretly had a child with her ex-husband James DeBarge, Jackson has never confirmed it. Fans were stunned when Janet announced the cancellation of the second leg of her tour when she took to social media to say that she and Al Mana were starting a family.

The sudden announcement from Janet had people speculating that Jackson was having health issues or that the tour was really just not selling well. Others were flabbergasted that the hard-working Jackson would choose the middle of a tour and the beginning of her 50s to throw a kid in the mix.

Since giving birth to Eissa in January, Jackson has only been seen in public a few times. While paparazzi have caught snapshots of Janet walking with a covered baby carriage, her sharing of the photo today is the first time fans are getting to see Eissa’s adorable face.

While Janet may be like most new moms and just wanting to share her adorable baby with the world, there is also the possibility that Jackson is using the photo as a means to take the focus off of her sudden split from her husband. Though no one knows the true reason behind their separation, some speculate that Janet was finding it difficult to embrace Wissam’s Muslim religious practices.

Recent photos of Jackson out and about showed the singer dressed quite modestly in what some described as “full Islamic dress,” leading some to speculate Janet had converted to Islam. As it turned out, Jackson was wearing an Adidas men’s poncho. The normally svelte entertainer may have been just trying to cover up some baby weight.

And though the couple is currently separated, it seems that there is at least one person that may be rooting for Jackson to get back together with Al Mana. According to Us Weekly, Wissam has been trying to get Janet to reconsider their breakup by posting a love note to her on his website. Al Mana’s message to Jackson is superimposed over her picture and states,

“To the most beautiful person in the world, thank you for your divine love, your eternal support and for being my best friend. I love you so much, inshallah we will be together in the Great Forever X.”

Whether or not Janet mends her relationship with her husband, she appears to be committed to enjoying motherhood. Jackson had been discussing her desire to be a mother for many years. In fact the singer discussed her family aspirations in a 2010 interview with Access Hollywood.

“I’d love to have a family, but really, it’s in God’s hands. So, if it’s meant to be, I’ll have one. I hope it does,” Jackson said.

Hopefully, despite the chaos of her current relationship status, Janet is just enjoying spending her time as a mom because she’s waited a long time to get here.

