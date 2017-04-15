‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller Loses Two Jobs Due To Impending Sentencing

Things aren’t going too well for Abby Lee Miller lately. The former star of Dance Moms recently quit the show in a rage via an Instagram post, citing issues with the producers and overall misogyny. She felt she wasn’t being portrayed in a positive light and that she did not have the control she wanted over the dances and her students.
Some have speculated that Abby Lee Miller quit the show over her impending sentencing for fraud. Abby Lee Miller has pleaded guilty to hiding nearly $800,000 of her Dance Moms earnings and may face up to two years in prison. Although most speculate that she will, instead, be given parole, Abby did reveal that she was scared for her physical safety should she have to spend time behind bars.
The majority of children that follow me may be fast asleep, however now is the critical time to make the following statement: I WILL NO LONGER TAKE PART IN DANCE MOMS. FOR THE PAST SIX YEARS/ SEVEN SEASONS I HAVE ASKED, BEGGED, AND EVEN DEMANDED CREATIVE CREDIT FOR ALL THE IDEAS, AWARD WINNING ROUTINES, THEMES, AND COSTUMING – TO NO AVAIL! TODAY, I WAS SO PROUD THAT I WENT AGAINST THE PRODUCER'S IDEA (ONCE AGAIN) TO ENTER A COMMAND PERFORMANCE OF ONE OF MY FAVORITE NUMBERS… "WHERE HAVE ALL THE CHILDREN GONE?" ALONG WITH THREE BEAUTIFUL SOLOS! I don't have a problem working with any kid, I love children and have dedicated my life to making other people's children successful! I JUST HAVE A PROBLEM WITH BEING MANIPULATED, DISRESPECTED, AND USED – DAY IN AND DAY OUT BY MEN WHO NEVER TOOK A DANCE LESSON IN THEIR LIVES AND TREAT WOMEN LIKE DIRT! #dancemoms #season7 #ALDC #aldcalways #newbeginnings #aldcla #alllovedancecourage
Although her sentencing is due to take place on May 8, she is already losing jobs due to the impending hearing. Since having quit Dance Moms, it is unclear what Abby Lee Miller is doing in order to make ends meet, but one of them was clearly doing meet and greets where fans paid a pretty penny to hear her speak.
Abby Lee Miller was set to dish the gossip to fans paying $65 a ticket in Brooklyn and New Jersey this Easter weekend, but due to her impending sentencing, the judge quashed her ability to travel, forcing Miller to cancel the event due to “uncontrollable circumstances.”
The event promised all of the dirt for those willing to shell out $65 to see the former dance coach spill her tea.
“Want to find out why she really left the production company after 7 seasons, 6 years, and over 500 routines? Then don’t miss this exciting Q&A with the Dance Instructor known world-wide from Lifetime Television’s smash hit,” it read.
Chief Judge Joy Flowers Conti responded to Abby Lee Miller’s request to travel out of state to attend her appearances.
“For the court to consider the Motion to Travel, the court would require a hearing. Due to the late filing of the motion, there is insufficient time for the court to hold a hearing. The motion is DENIED,” the papers read.
Rumors that Abby Lee Miller might be returning to Dance Moms swirled after she posted a photo of former student Kendall Vertes to her Instagram. There has been no word on whether she obtained permission from Kendall to use the photo or why exactly she posted it. When Abby Lee Miller originally stormed off the set of Dance Moms, some speculated it was for attention and that she would return at any time.
Abby Lee Miller has not responded to the allegations that she may be returning to the TV show.
I rarely post of myself but I thought it was kinda cool! I don't even have heavy foundation on! So there you have it! Before all the haters hate please read my previous IG post! Unless you are going after my hair… Then go ahead – It's still half wet, I hate it too! #thebestisyettocome #abbyleeapparel #aldcla #abbyleedesignedbyme #aldcalways
Instead, since Abby Lee Miller quit, she’s been scheduling appearances to trash-talk the show and says she’s shopping a scripted television series with some of the Mini Team. It is unclear if by Mini Team, she means the children left on the show after she cut some last season, or the entire original Mini Team that she started with. The show, she says, will be about dance with supernatural elements.
Since Abby Lee Miller exited Dance Moms, the girls of the ALDC Elite Team have made their way to a different studio. They have joined former teammate Chloe Lukasiak where they are dancing under the mentorship of Dancing with the Stars‘ Cheryl Burke. So far, the girls have issued rave reviews about their new coach and seem genuinely pleased about working with her and being reunited with their old pal.
So what’s next for Abby Lee Miller now that her dirt-dishing tour has ground to a halt? It is definitely difficult to say how she will continue to make a living without Dance Moms.
