Was It Ever Real? Mariah Carey Hits Happiest Place On Earth Post Split From Tanaka

The following article is entirely the opinion of Jessica Dafoe and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Mariah Carey has experienced an interesting year thus far. The singer went from planning her wedding to a billionaire businessman, to being dumped, to starring in a reality show and igniting a romance with her back up dancer to bombing on live television on NYE in NYC. and then ending things with said backup dancer. But were they ever really on?

Carey and Tanaka were first linked romantically during filming of the songstress’ reality show, Mariah’s World. It was reported that until the singer was dumped by the billionaire, James Packer, the show was to revolve more around her engagement and wedding prep. However, the alteration to her romantic life meant a change to the show’s focus.

Instead of focusing on her wedding that was not to be, producers shone a light on the supposed new romance between Mariah and the dancer. Yet, it all seemed too convenient for many and quite forced. Even Mariah’s own ex-husband, with whom she has remained amicable, had doubts that the romance and relationship between Carey and Tanaka was real.

Nick Cannon would like to be excluded from Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka’s narrative. https://t.co/mAWMv1Z5Sp pic.twitter.com/5QZ5iQ5eXV — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) April 15, 2017

Nick Cannon spoke with Howard Stern on his radio show, voicing his doubts about his ex and Tanaka’s relationship. The America’s Got Talent host did not hold back while sharing his assessment of the two. US Weekly relays Cannon’s response to Stern about the romance.

“First of all, I think the whole reality show is fake. I’m a producer, so I know how [it works]. Like, you can’t have a well-lit private conversation. Like, that s–t doesn’t happen, I don’t buy none of that s–t. I don’t even get into it. It feels like they wrote the story. That s–t is like a soap opera.”

Cannon went on to explain that he will always have love for Mariah despite his perception of she and Tanaka, as well as about the reality show.

“I love Mariah. I’ll never stop loving her. She gave me two, amazing beautiful gifts,” he told Stern. “We talk every day.”

It was believed by many critics of the show and fans of the star, that Carey’s manager and producers of the show thought it was necessary to show that the star was easily moving on from Packer after he dumped her so suddenly. Tanaka was the perfect choice of heartthrob, seeing as he was already close to Mariah and around her constantly due to their touring schedule and their regular performances together. The two remained linked for a couple of months after the show aired, and Mariah and Bryan posted a few social media snaps looking cozy, but the romance is now done. The supposed relationship has just abruptly fizzled out, and Mariah seems to be carrying on just fine.

It’s a Wrap: Mariah Carey Splits from Bryan Tanaka https://t.co/8ii0rxDWdh via @lovebscott — B. Scott (@lovebscott) April 10, 2017

The most recent appearance of the star post split was when she visited the happiest place on earth with her kids and friends. The Daily Mail made note of Carey’s laid back appearance as she visited the theme park with her twins and large entourage.

“The stunning superstar donned Mickey Mouse ears as she rocked a stylish black leather biker. Being single and fancy free, the ravishing vocalist traded in her usual stilettos for a pair of comfy flip-flops. ”

Carey was seen snacking on some treats from the park, such as cotton candy and corn on the cob. Her crew hit rides such as Space Mountain and It’s a Small World, according to the Mail. The twins visited Splash Mountain and a number of other rides and were seen having a blast with their mom and her friends.

Carey has experienced a difficult year thus far with at least one real break up, a broken engagement, a disastrous performance and perhaps another split, depending on the reality of the romance with Tanaka. She certainly was deserving of a fun-filled day at Disneyland.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]