Bellagio Remains Open After A Fire That Caused Over 400K In Damages

A fire broke out on the roof at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas around 11 p.m. on Thursday. The location of the fire was in the retail shop section of the hotel, where stores such as Chanel and Tiffany & Co. are located. Employees and guests in that area of the hotel were evacuated and some of the nearby pedestrian bridges were closed. Otherwise, the hotel remained open and continued with regular operations.

USA Today reported that over 70 firefighters responded and they had the blaze under control in about 20 minutes. It took the Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) only five minutes to arrive at the Bellagio after the initial call. Thankfully, no injuries were reported but there was a significant amount of damage to the building. It’s been estimated that there is close to $450,000 in damages.

The location of the fire was hard to get to and according to a spokesman for the CCFD, when the crews arrived at the Bellagio they realized that what they saw was a bit unique. Crews worked from the inside and outside of the building to get the fire under control.

As far as what caused the fire, that is still being inspected. The Clark County Fire Department gave some updates today on their Facebook page. CCFD said while the fire remains under investigation, the focus is concentrated in the electrical and lighting systems that are on the exterior of the building. The cause should be determined no later than May 1.

Located at 3600 Las Vegas Boulevard South, the Bellagio opened in October of 1998 and is one of the most iconic hotels on the Las Vegas strip. The famous fountains at the Bellagio, which are in an eight-acre lake, are a popular attraction in Vegas. More than 1,200 “dancing” fountains are choreographed to music and light. The fountains put on an impressive show every 30 minutes during the day and every 15 minutes in the evening. One of the few free attractions in Vegas, thousands of tourists visit the Bellagio fountains each day.

With almost 4,000 guest rooms and suites, the Bellagio is inspired by the villages of Europe. A luxury hotel and resort, Bellagio has it all. There are 14 restaurants, and Bellagio is the only hotel in the country with two AAA Five Diamond restaurants. Many of the restaurants use the fresh herbs that are grown in the hotels rooftop garden.

Besides fine dining, Bellagio also has one of the best spas in Las Vegas. With 56 treatment rooms, Spa Bellagio offers an international menu with treatments from all around the world.

Bellagio is also home to “O” by Cirque Du Soleil. Some of the worlds best swimmers, divers and acrobats make up the cast of 85 in this unbelievable aquatics show. The show takes place in the “O” Theatre, which holds a 1.5 million-gallon pool and seats 1,809 guests.

If guests want to get in the water themselves after being inspired by “O,” Bellagio has five outdoor pools and four whirlpools to choose from. Swim away the day or rent a private cabana to get some serious VIP treatment.

Of course, Bellagio has endless gambling with over 100,000 square feet of gaming options. There are slot machines, a poker room, Blackjack, Roulette, Craps, and just about every other table game that you can think of.

With all that Bellagio has to offer, it’s lucky that the fire was contained early. Things move fast in Vegas and there’s no doubt that the roof will be repaired as quickly as the fire occurred.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for MGM Resorts International]