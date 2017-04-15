World War 3: Trump Adviser H.R. McMaster Wants Syria Ground War, Mike Cernovich Claims

In what could ignite World War 3, President Trump’s national security adviser allegedly wants to send thousands of U.S. troops to Syria.

That’s the contention of controversial author and filmmaker Mike Cernovich, the journalist who was first to reveal that Obama official Susan Rice was allegedly behind the unmasking of Trump administration officials on surveillance intercepts. Other media outlets since have picked up the Rice accusations.

In his latest scoop, Cernovich claims that NSC head H.R. McMaster, along with Gen. David Petraeus behind the scenes, seek a massive ground war in Syria involving 150,000 American troops.

Apart from putting U.S. troops in harm’s way to intervene in a no-win, long-running civil war between the Syrian government and ISIS-backed rebels, a confrontation with Russia could be the result. Russia is Syria’s benefactor, and any Russian harmed in such a conflict by U.S. combat forces could lead to World War 3 in a worst-case scenario.

On his active Periscope feed, Cernovich describes himself as pro-Trump and anti-Deep State.

The Deep State is a term that Trump supporters use to describe the entrenched globalist-oriented federal bureaucrats primarily in the intelligence agencies who stand accused of trying to undermine or marginalize the Trump administration from day one (or before day one when the transition was underway).

Writing at Medium, Cernovich put forth this theory about Gen. McMaster and the other war hawks that he has populated in the National Security Council.

“Current National Security Adviser Herbert Raymond ‘H. R.’ McMaster is manipulating intelligence reports given to President Donald Trump, Cernovich Media can now report. McMaster is plotting how to sell a massive ground war in Syria to President Trump with the help of disgraced former CIA director and convicted criminal David Petraeus, who mishandled classified information by sharing documents with his mistress. President Trump is being given an inaccurate picture of the situation in Syria, as McMaster is seeking to involve the U.S. in a full scale war in Syria. The McMaster-Petraeus plan calls for 150,000 American ground troops in Syria.”

Related stories:

Syria Hoax? ‘Dilbert’ Creator Scott Adams Claims Syria Gas Attack Is A Fake War Crime

General Flynn Immunity Avoids Martha Stewart Treatment, Mike Cernovich Claims

As part of a alleged purge of Trump loyalists which Cernovich describes as a Petraeus-led Deep State “coup, McMaster is allegedly trying to minimize Steve Bannon’s influence in the White House because Bannon opposes the a U.S.-led war in Syria, as does first son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland, a Trump ally, was recently forced out and will become U.S. ambassador to Singapore as a consolation prize. Gen. Michael Flynn, the first national security adviser and Trump loyalist, resigned after intelligence agencies leaked a transcript of his phone conversation with the Russian ambassador to the media.

Petraeus and McMaster have Taken Over the NSC, Want Massive Ground War with Syriahttps://t.co/tFYfX7zkVh — Mike Cernovich ???????? (@Cernovich) April 13, 2017

Bloomberg reporter Eli Lake subsequently covered the alleged McMaster master plan for Syria.

“Senior White House and administration officials tell me Trump’s national security adviser, General H.R. McMaster, has been quietly pressing his colleagues to question the underlying assumptions of a draft war plan against the Islamic State that would maintain only a light U.S. ground troop presence in Syria. McMaster’s critics inside the administration say he wants to send tens of thousands of ground troops to the Euphrates River Valley. His supporters insist he is only trying to facilitate a better interagency process to develop Trump’s new strategy to defeat the self-described caliphate that controls territory in Iraq and Syria.”

Apparently there a just a small number of U.S. special forces currently deployed to Syria.

“What was unsaid in Lake’s piece, is that the real aim of any US ground assault would be to remove the Assad regime and ‘destabilize’ the Middle-Eastern region. That, in itself, would be considered a clear act of war, even if there is no formal declaration by Congress. It would also prompt a ground troop response by not only Assad but also Russia,” ZeroHedge noted.

McMaster plan for ground war in Syria – another Cernovich scoop stolen by Bloomberg! https://t.co/VPcitCVLQE — Mike Cernovich ???????? (@Cernovich) April 13, 2017

As a candidate, and years before the campaign, President Trump railed against getting U.S. military forces involved in Middle East quagmires such as Iraq, Libya, or Syria, interventions which ultimately led to the rise of ISIS. As such, the U.S. missile strike on the Syrian air base surprised many of Trump’s America First supporters.

Both Trump and Defense Secretary James Mattis have vowed that there will be no ground troops sent to Syria, however. Both men insist that ISIS remains the primary target in that country.

Some skeptics/conspiracy theorists argue that the poison gas attack that prompted the U.S. missile strike was staged by ISIS-backed rebels rather than the Syrian government as way to drag the the U.S. military into the conflict and weaken President Bashar Assad’s forces. As alluded to above, Assad has the backing of Russia, which has implications for the possibility of World War 3 should the U.S. troops get involved on the ground there.

[Featured Image by Susan Walsh/AP Images]