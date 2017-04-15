New ‘Drag Race’ Personality, Wendy Williams, Calls Actor Tyrese Gibson ‘Gay’ On Talk Show

Controversial TV personality Wendy Williams is under fire once again after blasting actor Tyrese Gibson on her talk show early Friday morning, just hours before she was set to lead-in the latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The former radio DJ and current host of The Wendy Williams Show, 52, has been called to task several times by fans and alums of the long-running drag talent and reality competition. The show now airs on VH1 in it’s ninth season, and recently landed a 10th, as TV Line offers. In the past, Williams made several anti-gay comments, both directly and by proxy, such as an alleged run-in between show staff members and drag performer Erickatoure Aviance back in 2009, as the Inquisitr reported in late March.

Williams herself has not seemingly rectified any of those past anti-LGBTQ instances; she did, however, backtrack from statements she made regarding historically-black colleges and/or universities and the NAACP (the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) following an episode in June 2016, as the Huffington Post notes. Instead, she only made things worse when she took on Tyrese, star of the upcoming Fast of The Furious sequel, The Fate of The Furious, over his continued, supposed anti-feminist ideals.

“Overly aggressive, promiscuous women are never without a man because they don’t have no standards,” Gibson posted earlier this week on Twitter, as the Atlanta Times-Journal reported, which apparently was an addendum to comments he made on Instagram back in March.

“H*es, sl*ts, [and] tramps are never without a man,” Tyrese partially vented in a now-deleted upload, “[but if] you’re single, you have [standards] and know your actual value. I had to rip out a chapter from my New York Times best-selling book, Manology, to let y’all know that real [men] see real [women].”

On Friday morning, April 14, Williams addressed Tyrese’s frame of mind and expressed that his misogynistic reasoning was nothing more than a deflection tactic to cover up an attraction to men.

“Tyrese, you never say anything bad about men,” Wendy responded, as The Jasmine Brand transcribes, “[and yet], you’re always talking bad about women. Never anything bad about men, [though].”

After a beat, Williams went for her proverbial kill-shot.

“Well, he likes men,” she added with a grin.

The clip can be seen below.

#WendyWilliams says #Tyrese likes men ???? (#wendyshow via @theshaderoom) A post shared by NEW ACCOUNT (SPREAD THE WORD) (@thejasminebrand_) on Apr 13, 2017 at 3:02pm PDT

Incidentally, Wendy also alluded to Tyrese being gay back in March after the former model and singer criticized women’s beauty standards in another Instagram rant.

“You’re gonna have to deal with her and what are you going to say,” Wendy asked.

“See, this is the type of stuff that causes divorces. Don’t you tell me how to take care of myself. Tyrese, stay out of women’s closets before we have to go in yours. And you can be mad if you want [to, but] it wouldn’t be the first time you and I are having a fight!”

That same month, One Direction star Louis Tomlinson became a target of Wendy’s gay classifications after he was arrested for defending his recurrent beau, Danielle Peazer, while walking through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) from a purported pushy paparazzo.

“Which one’s the girlfriend,” Williams joked as a picture of Tomlinson and Peazer flashed on the screen behind her, as previously noted on the Inquisitr.

“Just study the picture. I’m not saying anything, but…”

Reps for Tyrese have not commented on Wendy Williams’ claims. Likewise, VH1 has not yet responded to the outrage surrounding Williams’ Fierce Fridays/Drag Race segment.

