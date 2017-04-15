‘Pretty Little Liars’ Season 7B Spoilers: Happy Endings In ‘PLL’ Have To Be Earned, EP Teases

Pretty Little Liars Season 7B premieres on April 18. The long-running Freeform series will be coming to an end. Fans are wondering what is going to happen with Alison DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse), Emily Fields (Shay Mitchell), Spencer Hastings (Troian Bellisario), Hanna Marin (Ashley Benson), and Aria Montgomery (Lucy Hale). Recently, executive producer Joseph Dougherty and showrunner Marlene King teased what to expect.

PLL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what could happen on the television show.

With only four days left until the midseason premiere, more Pretty Little Liars spoilers are being released. According to TV Line, Marlene King said that when it comes to relationships, it will be the end of all the games. However, she also warned that none of the characters will get there easily. Executive producer Joseph Dougherty expanded the statement, explaining that Aria, Spencer, Hanna, Emily, and Alison will have to fight for it.

“Without hurdles, the prize is not worthy. You have to earn your happy endings.”

The last time fans saw the PLL characters, some couples reconciled, others shared a special moment, and then there was the moment “Ezria” fans threw their remotes at the TV screen. Ezra Fitz (Ian Harding) discovered that Nicole (Rebecca Breeds) was found alive. Aria had to watch on live television as the two embraced and kissed one another. What does this mean for the future of Ezra and Aria, if they even have a future together?

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ian Harding hinted that Aria might not be as angry about the situation as viewers think. Even though it will be a shock, she was a bit prepared for the possibility. In the midseason finale of Pretty Little Liars, a search party rescued several missing people. However, Nicole was not among them. Aria thought Ezra was going to the airport. It was only when she turned to look on TV that she saw Nicole. To the side, Ezra was rushing to his former fiancee. There was a chance that Nicole could turn up alive and Aria knew this. However, she will still be hurt and confused. It was teased that Aria will try to be empathetic for the woman and that she actually feels bad for her.

More recently, TV Line reported that Harding believes Ezra and Aria can overcome anything. “Ezria” fans are counting on it and are hoping that this couple will still have a PLL wedding.

A few weeks ago, the first minute of the Pretty Little Liars Season 7B premiere was released. It shows that Spencer is alive, but she has lost a lot of blood. Despite waking up once in the ambulance, she passes out again. There is also the moment that the EMT says he will take care of her like he was her mother. Considering who Spencer’s biological mother is, the statement was rather creepy. However, he was simply responding to Spencer’s first words after she woke up.

In the PLL video clip, Aria, Hanna, Emily, and Alison walk into the hospital to see how their friend is doing. Suddenly, they see Toby Cavanaugh (Keegan Allen) being wheeled in on a gurney. He is headed to surgery after his car accident. It is a frightening moment and has the young women asking even more questions.

What do you think of what Marlene King and Joseph Dougherty had to say about Pretty Little Liars Season 7B? What do you think is going to happen with Emily, Hanna, Spencer, Aria, and Alison? Find out when Freeform begins airing new episodes of PLL on April 18.

