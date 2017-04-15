‘DWTS’ Pro Emma Slater’s Nude Photos Leak Ahead Of Big ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Performance

Emma Slater’s experience on Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars has been a fairy tale come true so far, but something devastating has happened to her ahead of Disney Night. According to a recent reports, Emma is one of the latest celebrities to have her nude photos stolen and leaked on the internet.

Gossip Cop reports that Emma Slater is topless in some of the stolen images, and a few of them were taken inside a dressing room. Dancing with the Stars troupe member Brittany Cherry also appears topless in one of the photos. In some of the leaked pictures, Emma is fully dressed in various DWTS costumes. Two of her fellow pro DWTS dancers, Sharna Burgess and Lindsay Arnold, are pictured posing with her in a few photos.

Emma Slater is currently engaged to DWTS pro Sasha Farber, but Perez Hilton reports that Sasha does not appear in any of her stolen photos. So far, neither Emma nor her fiance have responded to this serious violation of privacy.

Calling it a day ???? A post shared by Emma Slater (@theemmaslater) on Apr 8, 2017 at 9:40pm PDT

Emma Slater and Sasha Farber are both currently busy preparing for Disney Night on Dancing with the Stars. It’s one of the show’s most popular theme nights, so Emma is likely feeling the pressure to choreograph a performance that will be a big crowd-pleaser. The British dancer definitely did not need the added stress of having her nude photos leaked while she’s working so hard to keep her celebrity partner, NFL star Rashad Jennings, at the top of the DWTS leaderboard. As USA Today reports, Emma and Rashad almost earned a perfect score for their emotional contemporary routine on My Most Memorable Year Night. They scored the first 10s of Season 24, with Len Goodman being the only judge to give them a nine instead.

“It didn’t feel like he was dancing or even I was dancing,” Emma later told Access Hollywood. “It felt like we were just scratching the surface of our emotions and it was all spilling out. It was really a great feeling.”

#TeamShadSquad ????☀️???? A post shared by Emma Slater (@theemmaslater) on Mar 31, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

Next Monday, Emma Slater and Rashad Jennings will dance to a song from Disney’s most recent box office smash, the live-action version of Beauty and the Beast. As TV Guide reports, they’ll perform a foxtrot to “Evermore” by Josh Groban.

The star of Beauty and the Beast, Emma Watson, knows what it’s like to be in Emma Slater’s shoes. Last month, the actress revealed that she was also a victim of the hackers who have recently been targeting celebrities. However, Watson was not nude in any of the images that were stolen and leaked. A rep for Emma Watson released a statement to CNN about the photos.

“Photos from a clothes fitting Emma had with a stylist a couple of years ago have been stolen,” the statement read. “They are not nude photographs. Lawyers have been instructed and we are not commenting further.”

Other celebrities who have had stolen photos leaked recently include Miley Cyrus, Kate Hudson, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Dianna Agron, Lily Rabe, Amanda Seyfried, AJ Michalka, Analeigh Tipton, Rose McGowan, Suki Waterhouse, Dylan Penn, and Rosario Dawson.

One of the female celebrities competing on Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars has also had her nude photos stolen, but the incident happened years ago. As Us Weekly reports, Glee actress Heather Morris tried to put a positive spin on having her nude photos leaked in 2012.

“When Heather realized the pics were out there, she wasn’t thrilled,” a source close to Morris said. “But honestly, she was like, ‘Well, it could be worse! At least I look good?'”

If Emma Slater needs advice on how to deal with having her photos stolen and leaked, at least she knows who to talk to.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]