Nick Viall, Vanessa Grimaldi Could Be Heading For Splitsville: Vanessa Is Reportedly Jealous Of His Fame

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi might be experiencing trouble in the love paradise, if any of the latest reports are true. Viall, who is currently a participant on Dancing With the Stars Season 24, seems to be getting attention and that is not much of a good news for his fiancee.

According to sources for Life & Style magazine, Vanessa Grimaldi is urging Nick Viall to help promote her career so she can also have a share of his fame and in turn make more money. Grimaldi reportedly threatened to break things off between them if Nick will not do what she has requested.

Nick and Vanessa recently wowed their fans when they shared a passionate kiss on DWTS’ dance floor after the former’s Monday night performance. Some people have agreed that the pair looked really in love. However, despite that PDA-filled DWTS moment, reports about Nick and Vanessa’s relationship being a fake continue to swirl.

Radar Online mentioned in its report that Grimaldi’s presence on DWTS was not welcomed. Reportedly, Nick was told not to bring her along to any of his rehearsals but it was Grimaldi who refused to stand by and not be with him to “monitor” him. Life & Style‘s insiders continue to reveal that Vanessa is worried about the attention that Nick is getting and if she doesn’t get the same, she threatens to reveal the nature of their relationship.

But amid the fake relationship rumors, Viall recently shared how he and Vanessa maintain the spark in their romance. According to the 36-year-old TV personality, who spoke with Fox News, he and his woman enjoy cooking together.

“When we have some down time, we both enjoy cooking so we kind of like to just cook dinner and watch a movie or Netflix. She’s a very good cook [and] I’m not too bad myself.”

Viall also revealed that they like to keep it simple, especially if they have some time to themselves. They don’t usually plan too much when it comes to dates – when they have the time, they simply relax and enjoy being together. Having lived in Chicago, Viall enjoys walks and takes them with Grimaldi when in Los Angeles just to get coffee.

Nick and Vanessa’s relationship has been bombarded with rumors ever since she emerged as The Bachelor Season 21 winner. Fans could not forget the lines he uttered when he proposed to Vanessa at the end of the reality TV dating series.

“I knew this kind of love existed, I just never thought it was going to happen for me until I met you. So thank you for giving me another chance on love.”

Despite the romantic gesture and the sweet photos of them together on social media, critics are not convinced that the duo is genuinely in love. One of Nick Viall and Grimaldi’s most recent critics is former The Bachelor contestant Corinne Olympios.

Corinne recently expressed her feelings toward the couple, saying that she is not buying their romance. The young business owner even called Nick and Vanessa “so phony.”

“They’re so phony with each other. It sucks, because they’re both really real people separately, but whenever they were together looking at them…I mean I lived with Vanessa and dated Nick, that’s not how either one of them really are. So I’m like, ‘What are you guys doing?'”

Meanwhile, Nick and Vanessa have not decided on a wedding yet but he made it clear that if they get married, it doesn’t matter if it’s on live TV or not. During an interview with Mario Lopez on Extra, Viall explained that he and Grimaldi are focusing on their relationship at the moment and if they decide to get married, they will plan for it. Whether it will be televised does not seem to be a big deal for the couple.

