Amber Portwood Explains Why She Returned To ‘Teen Mom OG’ After Quitting

Amber Portwood announced she was quitting Teen Mom OG on Twitter months ago but now, she’s returning to the show for the second half of Season 6.

In a new interview to promote the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG, Amber Portwood opened up about her decision to return to the show, despite her claims of being disrespected by the network just a short time prior.

“I left for about a month and a half and did some back and forth with MTV and other people. There were just a couple things that needed to be changed in order for me to feel comfortable coming back,” Amber Portwood explained to Hollywood Life on April 14.

According to Amber Portwood, the network made her an offer for producing and directing rights to a show of her own and she took it. As she explained, it would have been ignorant for her to turn down such an amazing opportunity.

Amber Portwood and Farrah Abraham were involved in an alteration on the set of the Teen Mom OG Season 6 reunion special at the end of last year and afterwards, Portwood told fans she did not want to return to the show for the second half of the season.

“Nothing has been dealt with or made me feel any safer to even move on with people who have continuously hidden things from the network,” Amber Portwood told her fans and followers on Twitter after their reunion feud occurred. “The day I’m shown some respect by the people I’ve worked with for 8 years is the day I’ll be back. I’ve sacrificed a lot for this show.”

Although Amber Portwood was sure enough of her decision to announce it publicly, it wasn’t long before she had a change of heart.

“This has been something I have been doing for about nine years, and I’m really attached,” she explained of change her mind. “It’s kind of like a family — the crew and everybody. They’ve been around since the beginning pretty much. But yeah, I was dead serious. When I say something, that’s what I mean. And that’s what happened.”

According to Hollywood Life, there may be a chunk of time missing from Amber Portwood due to the fact that she skipped out on some of the production but when it comes to her future with the MTV reality show, she’s planning on staying for good.

“It’s better to be true to yourself and really try to get good communication back and forth of what needs to happen in order for you to be happy with what you do,” Amber Portwood said, adding that things “have changed behind the scenes.”

After Amber Portwood announced she was leaving Teen Mom OG months ago, her co-star and on-screen nemesis, Farrah Abraham, spoke to Us Weekly magazine and said that she doubted Portwood was actually leaving the show. She also suggested that none of her co-stars would leave MTV because they need the money and want the attention.

“I get [Amber Portwood] is embarrassed of her actions, but she flip-flops and will be right back to filming. This is dramatic. She can quit and not make it public if she really was done,” Abraham explained to the magazine.

To see more of Amber Portwood and her co-stars, including Catelynn Lowee, Tyler Baltierra, Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, and Farrah Abraham, tune into the premiere of Teen Mom OG Season 6B on Monday, April 17 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

