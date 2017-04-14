Kailyn Lowry Sex Tape: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Denies Reports Of Video Showing Her With Boyfriend And Another Woman

Kailyn Lowry is speaking out about her sex tape rumors, with the Teen Mom star trying to throw some cold water on the reports of her alleged threesome.

Reports have been spreading that the video is in possession of another woman who appeared in the video, and that she’s thinking about releasing it. The rumor first originated on a site called Crazy Days and Nights, claiming that the Kailyn Lowry sex tape could hit the internet at any time.

“The Teen Mom who can barely move her face at this point made a little homemade threesome video,” the report noted, via Radar Online. “The woman in it has it on her cell phone.”

“So far she has not tried to sell it because she thinks the Teen Mom still prefers her over the Mom’s most recent boyfriend.”

The report claimed that Kailyn Lowry’s alleged sex tape showed the Teen Mom star with an unidentified boyfriend and female friend.

The 25-year-old reality star has since gone online to address the rampant rumors, saying there’s no truth to any of it.

“Y’all aren’t seeing any sex tapes of me. Idk where people come up with these rumors,” Lowry wrote, via The Hollywood Gossip.

The Hollywood Gossip speculated that the unnamed partner shown in the video is Lowry’s friend, Becky Hayter, but offered no evidence to back this up.

Kailyn Lowry: Threesome With Becky Hayter Caught on Tape? https://t.co/VIfkrwgW9M pic.twitter.com/Deb0pZmkhY — Julieth Jaimes (@MandanKascara) April 13, 2017

Kailyn Lowry’s personal life has been tabloid fodder for years, including plenty of speculation about who is the father of her unborn child. As Radar Online noted, many fans believe it is Kailyn’s longtime friend, Christopher Lopez, as the reality star appeared to reveal this in a tweet that was later deleted.

A source told Radar Online that the baby’s father is actually very involved, even if he’s staying out of the spotlight.

“He’s been there whenever Kail has needed him,” the insider said. “He is supportive of her so it’s been good. Co-parenting when the baby is born is the plan as of now. They’re working on things currently [to get back together.]”

‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry Reveals New Detail About Baby Daddy: ‘The Baby I’m Having Is [Definitely] Black” https://t.co/JUp7XP1Drd — MTV Teen Mom (@TeenMomGossip) April 12, 2017

Kailyn also explained why she decided to have her third child, even after some complications with previous pregnancies.

“Shortly after I started having complications, the option of having more kids was almost taken away from me,” she wrote on her personal website. “When I started thinking long and hard, I knew I wanted more. This was the choice I made. This is the baby I thought I wasn’t sure if I could have. I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay. Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can’t wait. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time.”

The sex tape rumors are nothing new for Hollywood, where a number of other stars have faced rumors that often turned out to be false. A number of celebrities have been fighting these rumors, sometimes for years, including a recent report that Britney Spears may be hit with the release of her own explicit video. Those rumors, like the ones facing Lowry, came from unnamed sources and no video — or any parts from a video — ever showed up online.

There are still some serious doubts as to whether the Kailyn Lowry sex tape actually exists. Aside from the denials from Lowry herself, there are no other reports of the video’s existence outside of the original Crazy Days and Nights story, which doesn’t offer any proof or even identify Lowry by name in the report.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]