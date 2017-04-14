‘Vegas Rat Rods’ Kicks Off A New Season With More Unique And Challenging New Builds

When Steve Darnell and his team of rat rod specialists begin transforming hidden treasures found in junkyards, fields, and at swap meets, they often end up creating some of the most impressive, one-of-a-kind works of art. The rebuilt “rat rod” cars feature some of the most imaginative creations, and the crew often use items most builders wouldn’t give a second thought.

On this season of Vegas Rat Rods, which is a part of Discovery’s Motor Monday’s lineup, Steve’s band of rust-loving rebels can integrate almost anything into their creations. According to TV Series Finale, from creating a shotgun gearshift and mason jar tail lights, to death row electric chair car seats and horseshoe gas peddles, each ride that is featured on Vegas Rat Rods is a special work of art. Each build consists of partly discarded treasure and high-tech performance parts, combined with plenty of imagination in order to produce some of the wildest rides around that represent the person it is built for.

Make sure to swing by the Welderup Showroom and get some swag before you leave town. @justinvegasratrods Will be hanging out and signing pic.twitter.com/etbEXklTTo — Welder Up (@WelderUpVegas) November 4, 2016

Vegas Rat Rods takes viewers along this season as the crew resurrects a 1930’s-era Model A that will need to handle any terrain, they restore a rusted tractor trailer and transform a muscle car into an off-road monster. After each build, Steve takes each rat rod out for a test drive, unveiling to viewers the completed masterpieces he and his crew have created.

The Vegas Rat Rods crew consists of master fabricators, and their amazing builds are created in the well-known, sprawling Welder Up garage. Steve Darnell heads it all up as the brains behind Welder Up, and he is considered a superstar in the underground rat rod world. According to his bio on Discovery’s Vegas Rat Rods page, Steve is described as a former rancher from Montana turned car-artist, and he strives to achieve perfection from his crew, his cars, and himself.

Dan Coggins brings over three decades of technical experience to the Vegas Rat Rods team and is Steve’s friend and life-long mentor. At times, Dan and Steve don’t see eye-to-eye on what Steve’s vision for a project entails, but in the end, they usually work it out, and Dan is known as the “get it done” guy.

Barber Dave Lefler is Steve’s cousin and a Las Vegas native. Steve brought him in to prove that his upholstering skills are up to Steve’s high standards. When he’s not working on the rat rod interiors, he can be found at his barber shop located in southern Utah.

Justin Kramer is Steve’s ex-brother-in-law and another Welder Up team member that Steve has taken under his wing. Although Justin is the youngest team member by nearly a decade, what he may lack in experience, he more than makes up for with plenty of raw talent. A third generation welder, he is also a master at fabrication as he creates, assembles, and builds just as quickly as the rest of his team members on Vegas Rat Rods.

Travis Deeter is Welder Up’s artist, and he is the one that brings Steve’s design visions to life. He began working on cars and bikes at a young age, and from designing concept art and interiors to handling the paint jobs, he brings to the Vegas Rat Rods table a mixture of car expertise and artistic talent.

Grant Schwartz is a born fabricator and welder and originally hails from Bloomingdale, Ontario, where he grew up around hot rods, Harleys, and swamp buggies. His did his first fabricating job was while he was still in high school, and he opened his own shop at 19-years-old. Now with over 25 years of experience, he brings his impressive set of skills to the Vegas Rat Rods crew

Rounding out the team is newcomer Cheyenne Ruether, a native of Edmonton, Alberta, and according to an Auto Trader interview, she grew up in a family of tinkerers, auction-goers, and mechanics. At the tender age of six, she began tinkering on cars, and 10 years later, she was certified as a journeyman auto body refinisher. On this season of Vegas Rat Rods, she will join Steve and the rest of the Welder Up crew, most likely painting and refinishing the vehicles.

Vegas Rat Rods is produced for the Discovery Channel by Proper Television, with Guy O’Sullivan serving as the executive producer. For Discovery, Dave Freed and Mitchell Rosenbaum are executive producers, with Katlyn Higgins serving as associate producer of Vegas Rat Rods.

Are you a fan of the show? Leave your comments, thoughts, and opinions below. Vegas Rat Rods kicks off the third season on Monday, April 24 at 10 p.m. ET on the Discovery Channel.

[Featured Image by Discovery Channel]