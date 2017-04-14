Farrah Abraham To Move Forward With Her Own Spinoff Once ‘Teen Mom OG’ Is Canceled

Farrah Abraham is ready for her own show. After starring on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant, Teen Mom, and Teen Mom OG, the longtime reality star hopes to take on a series of her own.

During a new interview, Farrah Abraham spoke of her potentially upcoming show and revealed that she is currently focused on her role as a successful businesswoman and mom to eight-year-old Sophia.

“I think when Teen Mom is done, I’ll move on to my own show and do more of the things in my kind of way and creativity,” Farrah Abraham explained to Hollywood Life on April 14.

Farrah Abraham is currently promoting the upcoming second half of the sixth season of Teen Mom OG, which begins airing on Monday night on MTV.

According to Farrah Abraham, she would like to show “more business and more fun, in that nature” on her own series.

“We don’t get to see much of that — it’s more Teen Mom stuff and agendas. And that’s what I really love, when I can do other shows,” she added.

As for the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG, Farrah Abraham told Hollywood Life that fans would see plenty of her relationship with Sophia.

“This season I think you’re really just seeing me being the biggest cheerleader for my daughter — once-in-a-lifetime experiences, being a baby boss, owning her own children’s boutique, being involved with that,” Farrah Abraham said. “It’s so much fun doing fashion, and toys, and fun events. It’s just great! Honestly, every day we come to work, we just love it so much. It’s truly a blessing to be able to have those opportunities and be that entrepreneur. I’m thankful to God!”

Although Farrah Abraham’s exact net worth is unclear, some have estimated that she is worth over $5 million dollars.

Farrah Abraham, Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood were cast alongside one another in Teen Mom after first sharing their stories on 16 & Pregnant. As fans will recall, Abraham welcomed daughter Sophia on her own following the tragic death of the child’s father, Derek Underwood. Meanwhile, Lowell chose adoption for her daughter Carly as Bookout welcomed son Bentley with Ryan Edwards and Portwood welcomed daughter Leah with Gary Shirley

Farrah Abraham first spoke of the idea of starring in her own show last year. At the time, the reality star and businesswoman opened up to In Touch Weekly magazine about her future series.

“I don’t know what would be the perfect way for me to get the full effect of [Farrah Abraham] — so many shows only show bits and pieces and they don’t really show who I am and everything that I can do,” she said last September.

Farrah Abraham went on to tell the magazine that if a certain opportunity presented itself, she would definitely be interested in taking on a starring role. That said, Farrah Abraham made it clear that she was not interested in her own talk show because “that gets boring.”

In other Farrah Abraham news, the television star recently traveled to Key West with Sophia and her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Simon Saran. As fans of the show have likely noticed, Abraham and Saran’s relationship has been up and down from the start and although Abraham was sporting an engagement ring last year, they ultimately called off their relationship a short time later.

To see more of Farrah Abraham and her co-stars, including Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra, Maci and Taylor McKinney, and Amber Portwood and Matt Baier, tune into the premiere of Teen Mom OG Season 6B on Monday, April 17 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

