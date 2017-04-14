Kylie Jenner’s Puma Ad Backfires, Kim Kardashian’s Morning Sickness Sponsor Isn’t Helping 

Kylie Jenner’s Puma advertisement is causing fury across the internet. Kim Kardashian’s latest morning sickness-sponsored Instagram post is not helping the situation.
Last week, Kendall Jenner caused chaos and outrage for the controversial Pepsi commercial she appeared in. Jenner was seen giving a can of Pepsi to a police officer while she marched in a fake protest.
This week, Kylie Jenner is getting attacked online for her latest brand partnership with Puma.
Not a professional athlete
Kylie, 19, first partnered with Puma years ago, causing drama because her sister Kim’s husband Kanye West’s Yeezy sneakers are a part of the Adidas family, Us Weekly reported.
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 10, 2016
Jenner’s latest Puma ad came under fire for featuring the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star running in her workout gear, despite the fact that she is not an athlete in the slightest.
Oxygen reported that fans lashed out at the teenager on social media, with one saying, “Did we run out of deserving ATHLETES to select to represent a sports brand? Those that put in the REAL work and actually have athletic prowess? Major disappointment.”
Mad air. Don’t care. @KylieJenner sports the new Fierce Strap Flocking. https://t.co/T5C00LNzB3. #ForeverFierce pic.twitter.com/qtoz4PM6UW
— PUMA (@PUMA) April 3, 2017
Another added, “All the amazing athletes you could have had model this line and you choose a girl whose only ‘training’ she does is wearing a waist trainer.”
why is Kylie Jenner fronting a Puma campaign… why not get an actual athlete?¿ #puma
— hollie (@holliekingshott) April 4, 2017
The response was not all negative, with some fans commenting on her ad, “Beautiful,” “Omg, goal,” and “Nice work, Puma!”
Many people criticized Kylie’s running form and the way her legs looked in the photo, according to Teen Vogue.
Let me see…
1.) Feet are not dorsal flexed
2.) Legs aren’t at 90 degree angles no knee lift whatsoever
3.) Head and shoulders are forward https://t.co/MwY6B4udjl
— Marquis Dendy (@CheckTheSky) April 9, 2017
Mad air. Don’t care. @kyliejenner sports the new Fierce Strap Flocking. #ForeverFierce
A post shared by PUMA (@puma) on
“Why y’all never give this girl credit? Maybe it’s just the angle. Y’all so quick to say something negative.”
Puma has not responded to the controversy surrounding Kylie Jenner’s latest ad campaign.
On the way up. @kyliejenner makes moves in the Fierce Strap Flocking.
A post shared by PUMA (@puma) on
Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian also put out a new advertisement this week that got some harsh criticisms.
Kim’s big pharma sponsor
Kim Kardashian, 36, posted a sponsored Instagram post for Diclegis — a prescription drug meant to fight morning sickness — as a “throwback Thursday” post.
#Ad Remember this? Just want to remind all of you that if you’re miserable with #morningsickness like I was, try changing your diet & lifestyle first. If you still feel sick, don’t wait-ask your doctor about #Diclegis (doxylamine succinate & pyridoxine HCl), the only FDA-approved medication for morning sickness. It’s the most studied drug in pregnancy & it worked for me! I want to empower all moms-to-be and encourage them to speak up. #DontSufferInSilence! The most common side effect is drowsiness. Visit diclegis.com Additional safety information can be found below & at DiclegisImportantSafetyinfo.com. Duchesnay USA encourages you to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088. For U.S. Residents Only. Diclegis is a prescription medicine used to treat nausea & vomiting of pregnancy in women who haven’t improved with change in diet or other non-medicine treatments. Limitation of Use: Diclegis hasn’t been studied in women with hyperemesis gravidarum. Important Safety Information Do not take Diclegis if you’re allergic to any of the ingredients in Diclegis. You should also not take Diclegis in combination with medicines called monoamine oxidase inhibitors, as these medicines can intensify & prolong the adverse CNS effects of Diclegis. Do not drive, operate heavy machinery or other activities that need your full attention unless your healthcare provider says that you may do so. Do not drink alcohol or take other central nervous system depressants such as cough & cold medicines, certain pain medicines & medicines that help you sleep while you take Diclegis. Severe drowsiness can happen or become worse causing falls or accidents. It is not known if Diclegis is safe & effective in children under 18 years of age. Keep Diclegis & all medicines out of the reach of children. Tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you’re breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. Diclegis can pass into your breast milk & may harm your baby. You shouldn’t breastfeed while using Diclegis.
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on
Refinery29 reported that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star first endorsed the morning sickness product last year when she was pregnant with her second child, Saint.
The post prompted the Food and Drug Administration to release a “warning letter” about Kardashian’s sponsored post because it failed to provide any risk information about the drug.
The most recent sponsored advertisement post on Kardashian’s Instagram included a very lengthy description of the morning sickness drug’s potential risks. The blatant copy and pasting of the pharmaceutical companies risks and warnings did not go over well with her fans and followers.
@KimKardashian Really? Please don’t do the dirty work of the big pharm ever again. I like you
— Heather Laski (@HeatherLaski1) April 13, 2017
Others criticized the TV star for seemingly photoshopping the advertisement into the photo on her phone.
tfw your instagram aesthetic has changed but you still want to #spon pic.twitter.com/CjjeDc6ec5
— Who? Weekly (@whoweekly) April 13, 2017
Sell-outs?
The Kardashians and Jenners make a significant amount of money from sponsored social media posts and brand endorsements, so the reality star family better figure out how to please their critical fans and their paying advertisers or they will risk losing both.
#ad Excited to be partnering with @sugarbearhair to share their amazing hair vitamins with you! These chewable gummy vitamins are delicious and a favorite part of my hair care routine #sugarbearhair
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on
What do you think about Kylie’s Puma ad and Kim’s big pharma Instagram post? Do you think the reality star family is selling out? Let us know in the comments section below!
