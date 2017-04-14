Kylie Jenner’s Puma Ad Backfires, Kim Kardashian’s Morning Sickness Sponsor Isn’t Helping 

Kylie Jenner’s Puma advertisement is causing fury across the internet. Kim Kardashian’s latest morning sickness-sponsored Instagram post is not helping the situation.

Last week, Kendall Jenner caused chaos and outrage for the controversial Pepsi commercial she appeared in. Jenner was seen giving a can of Pepsi to a police officer while she marched in a fake protest.

This week, Kylie Jenner is getting attacked online for her latest brand partnership with Puma.

Not a professional athlete

Kylie, 19, first partnered with Puma years ago, causing drama because her sister Kim’s husband Kanye West’s Yeezy sneakers are a part of the Adidas family, Us Weekly reported.

Jenner’s latest Puma ad came under fire for featuring the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star running in her workout gear, despite the fact that she is not an athlete in the slightest.

Oxygen reported that fans lashed out at the teenager on social media, with one saying, “Did we run out of deserving ATHLETES to select to represent a sports brand? Those that put in the REAL work and actually have athletic prowess? Major disappointment.”

Another added, “All the amazing athletes you could have had model this line and you choose a girl whose only ‘training’ she does is wearing a waist trainer.”

why is Kylie Jenner fronting a Puma campaign… why not get an actual athlete?¿ #puma — hollie (@holliekingshott) April 4, 2017

The response was not all negative, with some fans commenting on her ad, “Beautiful,” “Omg, goal,” and “Nice work, Puma!”

Many people criticized Kylie’s running form and the way her legs looked in the photo, according to Teen Vogue.

Let me see… 1.) Feet are not dorsal flexed

2.) Legs aren’t at 90 degree angles no knee lift whatsoever

3.) Head and shoulders are forward https://t.co/MwY6B4udjl — Marquis Dendy (@CheckTheSky) April 9, 2017

Mad air. Don’t care. @kyliejenner sports the new Fierce Strap Flocking. #ForeverFierce A post shared by PUMA (@puma) on Apr 3, 2017 at 6:00am PDT

“Why y’all never give this girl credit? Maybe it’s just the angle. Y’all so quick to say something negative.”

Puma has not responded to the controversy surrounding Kylie Jenner’s latest ad campaign.

On the way up. @kyliejenner makes moves in the Fierce Strap Flocking. A post shared by PUMA (@puma) on Apr 9, 2017 at 4:51am PDT

Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian also put out a new advertisement this week that got some harsh criticisms.

Kim’s big pharma sponsor

Kim Kardashian, 36, posted a sponsored Instagram post for Diclegis — a prescription drug meant to fight morning sickness — as a “throwback Thursday” post.

Refinery29 reported that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star first endorsed the morning sickness product last year when she was pregnant with her second child, Saint.

The post prompted the Food and Drug Administration to release a “warning letter” about Kardashian’s sponsored post because it failed to provide any risk information about the drug.

The most recent sponsored advertisement post on Kardashian’s Instagram included a very lengthy description of the morning sickness drug’s potential risks. The blatant copy and pasting of the pharmaceutical companies risks and warnings did not go over well with her fans and followers.

@KimKardashian Really? Please don’t do the dirty work of the big pharm ever again. I like you — Heather Laski (@HeatherLaski1) April 13, 2017

Others criticized the TV star for seemingly photoshopping the advertisement into the photo on her phone.

tfw your instagram aesthetic has changed but you still want to #spon pic.twitter.com/CjjeDc6ec5 — Who? Weekly (@whoweekly) April 13, 2017

Sell-outs?

The Kardashians and Jenners make a significant amount of money from sponsored social media posts and brand endorsements, so the reality star family better figure out how to please their critical fans and their paying advertisers or they will risk losing both.

#ad Excited to be partnering with @sugarbearhair to share their amazing hair vitamins with you! These chewable gummy vitamins are delicious and a favorite part of my hair care routine #sugarbearhair A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 22, 2016 at 12:33pm PDT

What do you think about Kylie’s Puma ad and Kim’s big pharma Instagram post? Do you think the reality star family is selling out? Let us know in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Staff/Getty Images]