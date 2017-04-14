Miley Cyrus Faces Nude Photo Scandal Ahead Of Liam Hemsworth Wedding, ‘The Voice’ Season 13 Return

Miley Cyrus has reportedly been targeted with a nude photo scandal.

As she prepares for her potential upcoming wedding with fiance Liam Hemsworth, the 24-year-old singer has been named as one of the latest celebrities targeted by hackers.

According to a report by In Touch Weekly on April 13, nude photos of Miley Cyrus surfaced recently online and she wasn’t the only celebrity targeted in the latest round of hackings. Instead, she follows actresses Amanda Seyfried and Emma Watson, whose photos reportedly appeared on the same website weeks ago.

Other celebrities targeted include Kate Hudson, Rosario Dawson, and Dianna Agron.

In the photos in question, which have reportedly been taken down, Miley Cyrus is said to have been seen topless and while she’s made it clear that nudity isn’t something that scares her, the recent hack is a major invasion of privacy.

“If you get your t**s out, and they are all looking, then you can use that space to say something and get them to listen,” Miley Cyrus told Elle UK during an interview in 2015.

Miley Cyrus and her fiance have not yet announced when and where they will wed but after the couple rekindled their romance one year ago, rumors began swirling in regard to the issue. As fans of the singer may recall, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth dated exclusively from 2010 until 2013 and reunited in early 2016.

Although Miley Cyrus’ engagement ring was seen back on just a short time after she and Liam Hemsworth reunited, the couple has done their best to keep their relationship private and are rarely seen attending high-profile events together. Instead, they prefer to stay low-key in Malibu, California, where they both own homes.

“[Miley and Liam] are good for right now,” a source recently explained to Hollywood Life. “They are not in a rush at all. She is working toward new music, a new album and preparing for The Voice next season, while Liam is looking for more marquee roles to take his career to the next level. They are all about their career goals right now and love that they are a support system for each other. To them, marriage means babies, and they aren’t ready to be parents. They’d like to do it all at once! So their goals for marriage are there, but not any time soon.”

While a wedding may not be something Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are rushing into, the couple appears to be in a great place as they continue to enjoy life out of the spotlight.

“Liam loves Miley even more right now because she hasn’t really blasted their relationship through media. She doesn’t always want to be seen with him in pictures and out at restaurants like she did the first time they dated. He really likes that she is taking the relationship seriously and not treating it like a game,” a source told Hollywood Life in March. “They would like to be married and have children someday, but not thinking about doing it this year.”

In other Miley Cyrus news, the singer and actress is set to return to The Voice later this year for the series’ 13th season. At the end of last year, Cyrus was brought to the show for the first-ever two male, two female coaching panel, which also featured Alicia Keys.

While Miley Cyrus has been confirmed as a Season 13 coach of The Voice, the rest of the cast has yet to be revealed and a premiere date has not yet been set.

