Will ‘Teen Mom OG’s Catelynn Baltierra And Tyler Get A Divorce? ‘I Want Out!’ Catelynn Says

Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra may be the only original Teen Mom couple in the entire franchise to stay together, but that doesn’t mean things are smooth sailing for this couple. The pair, who have been together since high school and recently tied the knot, have revealed that there is definitely trouble in paradise.

Recently, Tyler was involved in a cheating scandal, which he laughed off on Twitter. Catelynn Baltierra responded to it in a similarly joking manner, but still confirmed that yes, her husband had an affair.

My lover ❤️ my best friend ???????????????? love you @tylerbaltierramtv A post shared by Catelynn Lowell (@catelynnmtv) on Mar 16, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

The pair’s relationship has been pretty rocky in the past couple of seasons, particularly as Catelynn Baltierra has suffered from postpartum depression. She is often shown on the couch or sleeping in the middle of the day, which irritates Tyler to no end. At one point, he told her he didn’t know what he wanted to do with his life, but he knew he didn’t want to do this, referring to having to deal with Catelynn’s depression.

He’s also come under fire from fans and viewers for the comments he has made about Catelynn Baltierra’s weight. Although she has never been thin, she stated recently that she wanted to lose weight and join a program in order to do so. Tyler laughed and stated that he didn’t want a “heifer” for a wife, which enraged audience members. When questioned about it, Catelynn Baltierra defended her husband, stating that she didn’t want to be married to a “heifer” either.

Problems in the pair’s relationship have been further complicated by Tyler’s mother, Kim, who has almost encouraged him to leave Catelynn Baltierra because she may be holding him back due to her mental health issues. Critics of Tyler, however, have always asked what is it Tyler does that Catelynn Baltierra holds him back from, as he does not appear to be employed or actively pursue other hobbies.

Catelynn Baltierra’s mother, April, posted to her daughter on Facebook this December, “Leave him! Forever! I am great! It’s my child I worry about.”

Catelynn denies that the posts are about Tyler, but it doesn’t make sense as to who else April would be referring to.

However, it seems in the new Teen Mom OG preview that things have only gotten worse for the pair.

During the new episode, Catelynn Baltierra is seen on vacation with Teen Mom OG castmates Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and their significant others. While their partners splash in the ocean, the girls open up about their love lives, and Catelynn’s words about her own weren’t the most flattering.

“We’ve been together for 11 years and it’s f**king stressful. We get on each other’s f**king nerves and I want to leave and I cry because he hurts my feelings,” she confided.

Tyler has also been struggling with depression himself, which he states stems from his rocky relationship with his father. In a recent episode of the show, Catelynn Baltierra asked her husband what she needed from him, and he snapped back, “I don’t need anything from you!”

However, in the newest teaser trailer, Catelynn Baltierra again confides in her husband that she is having trouble believing he won’t leave her and wants to stay in the marriage. But is it possible that she is projecting her feelings about wanting to leave on Tyler? Perhaps it is Catelynn who is particularly unhappy and feels the relationship may implode at any moment with or without his consent.

Amid divorce talk, the couple has recently been under fire for joking about being pregnant with another baby and expressing their baby fever via social media. But perhaps they need to work out their issues before committing to raising a new life.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Stringer/Getty Images]