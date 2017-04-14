‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Ashley Using Ravi For Personal Pleasure? Victoria Pushes Billy Away 

The Young and the Restless fans will get a break from the Victor drama as he flees town in search for Chloe. Ashley’s relationship with Ravi heats up, but is she just using him for her own personal pleasure? Victoria also pushes Billy away after he asks too many questions.

Ashley and Ravi

The Young and the Restless spoilers hinted that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) might be considering having some fun with Ravi. Viewers know that Ravi is totally in love with Ashley, but she doesn’t feel the same.

See behind the scenes of @theprettymess #yr debut! Tonight on #rhobh???????????? A post shared by Eileen Davidson (@eileendavidsonofficial) on Mar 28, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

It is not known whether Ashley will actually go through with taking her relationship with Ravi to the next level, but Traci has been working to convince her to do just that, according to TVOverMind.

Traci will remind Ashley that she can have fun with a man without having to marry him and have his children. However, Ashley has been hesitant with Ravi because she is his best friend and she doesn’t know if she can use him like that just for her own personal gain.

Potential love triangle?

Speaking of romantic relationships heating up, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Scotty (Daniel Hall) have some fun together but Scotty is also taking Sharon (Sharon Case) on a date, which means she is finally getting over her husband.

Kevin (Greg Rikaart) walks in on Phyllis and Scotty’s heated moment, which may bring the two back to their senses about what they are getting themselves into.

Goood morning Canada???????? Calgary beauty #yr come see us at the Calgary womens show YYC #yr A post shared by Sole9 by Gina Tognoni (@ginatognoni) on Apr 9, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

Victoria’s keeping Victor’s secret

Meanwhile, other Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will start to push Billy (Jason Thompson) away during Friday’s (April 14) episode because she is keeping her father’s secret and Billy begins asking too many questions.

Thank you!! Tricky fans! @michaelsroark A post shared by Amelia Heinle (@ameliamheinle) on Aug 25, 2016 at 8:17pm PDT

The fact that Victor was the one who brought Chloe to town and worked closely with her before Adam’s death was the final straw for all of the Newman’s, since learning that Adam’s death was not an accident.

In a preview for next week’s episode, Billy begins to wonder if Victoria thinks that he was the one who had worked with Chloe because she has been acting so distant. However, she confirms that she knows it wasn’t him who helped Chloe, International Business Times reported.

This prompts him to then demand why she has been acting so strangely around him.

“So why don’t you tell me what is going on?”

Victoria can’t tell Billy the truth and while he will let it go, for now, but problems will arise between the two in the future because of the secrets being kept.

Billy even comments how much Victoria is like her father at one point, which sets her off into a fury because she knows what he has done. Victoria feels like she needs to stay loyal to her family instead of leaning on her ex for support.

