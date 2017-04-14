Donald Trump Jr. Objectifies Wife In Tweet Hours After Insulting LGBTQ Students Who Were Against Chick-fil-A

Donald Trump Jr. received a lot of flak on social media after an offensive tweet he made towards LGBTQ students protesting the opening of a Chick-fil-A branch on campus, and his recent tweet about wife Vanessa, whose figure he had praised for remaining the same as it was when they were still dating after having his five kids.

Donald Trump’s first tweet sparked an outrage on Thursday after he mocked a student body’s request to “reconsider the addition” of Chick-fil-A in their food court, as reported by several news outlets. The students at Pittsburgh’s Duquesne University were campaigning against the opening as Chick-fil-A has “a questionable history on civil rights and human rights,” as declared by the head student representative.

Luckily these students wont likely have to tackle issues more stressful than a yummy chicken sandwich in their lives… Oh Wait #triggered https://t.co/NRLtsHBSLn — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 13, 2017

According to the university’s paper, the Duquesne Duke, the student body was opposed to the opening because of Chick-fil-A’s stance on LGBTQ issues, and the food joint’s alleged support of “anti-gay organizations” such as Focus on the Family and Exodus International in the past. The student campaign’s goal was to highlight bullying against LGBTQ community and the repercussions of accepting Chick-fil-A on the safety of LGBTQ students.

“Luckily these students won’t likely have to tackle issues more stressful than a yummy chicken sandwich in their lives,” Donald Trump Jr. said in his tweet.

He continued, “Oh, wait,” then added a hashtag, #triggered.

Twitter users were quick to react to Donald Trump Jr.’s comments, which they found highly insulting to the young students and the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and queer) community in general.

“What a nasty person you seem to be,” said one commenter.

@DonaldJTrumpJr What a nasty person you seem to be. — Benjamin Byron Davis (@Tooda) April 13, 2017

Apart from its alleged prejudices against the LGBTQ community, Chick-fil-A was also accused of being sexist last year, as it drew the ire of both men and women in October for its Facebook video ad. The ad saw mothers running after their kids and preparing them for the day. They then got a surprise visit from a butler who delivered them a nice breakfast. The butler acknowledged the mothers’ hard work and offered his help to sort out their kids.

According to Fortune, the video was intended to promote the company’s new breakfast menu and was viewed around 780,000 times at the time of posting. A lot of mom and dads, however, were offended by the ad as it stereotyped dads (i.e. absentee fathers) as lazy and uncooperative in taking care of their kids, as only the mothers were doing all the work.

Hours after the Chick-fil-A tweet, Don Jr. tweeted a photo of wife Vanessa during her modeling days, in which she sported a white mid-rib and sleeveless shirt, and shiny, red vinyl pants. The photograph, which was originally posted by Donald Trump Jr. on Instagram and cross-posted on Twitter, also showed Vanessa, nee Haydon, wearing her long brunette hair over her shoulders.

Throwback Thursday pic of Vanessa from her runway days. Even after 5 kids nothing has changed…… https://t.co/92TiMG5GKr — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 13, 2017

A number of people were angered by Donald Jr.’s tweet. One Twitter comment addressed to Trump Jr. read, “Just as superficial as dear old dad.”

Another stated, “Typical Trump—rating and judging women on their looks and not much else.”

@DonaldJTrumpJr Typical Trump – rating and judging women on their looks and not much else. — W Green (@bmgrn) April 13, 2017

@DonaldJTrumpJr Just as superficial as dear old dad. — Deb Surman ????????☮️???? (@MyRedBeetle) April 13, 2017

Donald Jr.’s actions were in stark contrast of an earlier tweet in support of sister Ivanka Trump, who is a strong advocate for women’s rights. On Wednesday morning, Donald Trump Jr. voiced his support for an opinion piece published by the Hill about sister Ivanka.

The piece, penned by Republican political commentator and author of the book Government Gone Wild: How D.C. Politicians Are Taking You For a Ride And What You Can Do About It, Kristin Tate, criticized the media’s inherent hate for Ivanka, and defended the first daughter for being well-equipped to take the post as the president’s assistant.

Couldn't be more true. She's awesome & they know it!!!: If Ivanka was a Democrat's kid, the media would worship her https://t.co/f9pZ3WtSy5 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 13, 2017

In her piece, Tate noted that Ivanka was “highly qualified to be assistant to the president” and possess a business record “that speaks for itself.” Ivanka served as executive vice president of the massive Trump Organization for several years and ran her own fashion empire, which had earned a whopping $30 million in sales in 2016.

Tate also lauded Ivanka’s initiatives on gender equality and workplace issues, particularly her move to bring the issue of maternity leave to the table, which she claimed was “the first time” it was discussed at the Republican National Convention.

Trump Jr. has published a number of posts on Twitter since the Thursday backlash, including a comment in support of president Donald Trump’s decision of dropping the “mother of all bombs” on ISIS in Afghanistan. Two hours ago, Trump Jr. praised his father’s promise of “bombing the hell out of ISIS.”

Bomb the hell out of ISIS: ✔️ Another promise kept #Moab ???? #maga — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 14, 2017

[Featured Image by Saul Loeb/Pool/File/AP Images]