Cast Member Slams ‘Teen Mom,’ Accuses The Show Of Being Fake

Every reality show has been accused of being fake at some point, and the ever popular Teen Mom series is no different. But this time, the finger pointing comes from a new cast member who hasn’t had a lot of experience with reality television.

Ryan Edwards, the father of Maci Bookout’s child, Bentley, has a new fiancee, and she isn’t happy with her story arc on Teen Mom. Mackenzie Standifer started to appear on the show fairly recently, and in the trailer for the new season, we see that Ryan Edwards proposes to her.

In the new season’s trailer, Ryan and Mackenzie are shown as being late to pick Ryan’s son up to Trick-or-Treat. Bentley sighs and tells his grandmother, “They’re always late.”

Mackenzie, however, insists this is not the case at all and that they have been edited to look bad.

She ranted on Twitter, stating, “5 minutes late… whoop-dee-frickin’-do.”

Mackenzie also deleted a Tweet that read, “OVER the bulls**t… you can do all you want only to be twisted to look sh***y… that’s fine. That’s JUST fine.”

During her rant, she also told a fan that she regretted joining the show every single day.

Although Mackenzie is the newest Teen Mom cast member to accuse the show of fakery and manipulation, she is by far nowhere near the first.

Teen Mom 2‘s Adam Lind has always referred to the show as fake and has threatened to walk off the show many times in response to feeling as though he is not being portrayed accurately. His ex, Chelsea Houska, however, does not agree with his sentiments and feels that the show portrays his bad behavior just as it is in reality. Lind, however, has been notoriously difficult for the show to work with, so he may not be the most reliable source of information.

Farrah Abraham’s on-again, off-again beau stated that their engagement was actually just a storyline for the show, and one that Farrah and Teen Mom producers created for him.

He dished on it to Radar Online.

“Her and Sophia were on a trip overseas and she called me at 3:00 in the morning wanting to buy a ring. She said Sophia really wanted it… How she tied that into it being an engagement ring, I have no clue. That was her doing,” he said.

Leah Messer has also accused Teen Mom of twisting her scenes and portraying her in a bad light. She has previously stated on the show that it seems like something bad always has to happen when MTV is filming, which, in turn, makes her look like a bad mother.

She has been under fire several times for having her older twins eat breakfast at school, her daughter Gracie appearing to eat Cheetos off of a dirty floor and feeding her children what appeared to be canned soup straight from the tin.

However, she insists that a lot of it is editing, and that it has twisted her words or actions to make her look bad.

Leah spoke about the editing on Teen Mom to Radar Online.

“Yes sometimes [I get nervous]. There is a lot of editing and all that. You don’t know what’s going to be on air,” she said.

Like Mackenzie Standifer, Leah also took to Twitter to air her grievances over Teen Mom‘s allegedly faked scenes.

“It’s so sad how the person behind the editing can even live a happy life by editing to manipulate the audience watching. It makes me feel like my life story isn’t enough,” she wrote.

One has to wonder if all of this will be enough to prompt Mackenzie to leave the show.

