Fans Beg Tristan Thompson To Dump Khloe Kardashian As Khloe Gets Extra Security At Cavs Games

Khloe Kardashian said she’d marry Tristan Thompson if he pops the question, and now Cleveland Cavaliers fans are worried. They think that Khloe and her sister, Kim Kardashian, carry a curse and they don’t want Khloe to say yes to Thompson, as Oxygen via the Evening Standard wrote might happen. Tristan Thompson isn’t the Cleveland Cavaliers MVP like LeBron James, but Cavs fans want to save Tristan from the Kardashian curse.

Sports Illustrated reveals that the devoted Thompson and Cleveland Cavaliers supporter thinks that hanging out with Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and the rest of the Keeping Up With the Kardashian family is a sure way to make things go bad.

Khloe and Tristan aren’t worried about the curse. Kardashian’s Instagram is filled with pics of Khloe and Tristan loved up and showing no signs of a split.

The outlet reminds readers that at this crazy time of the NBA year, some people “will do anything to stop their team from losing and stop any curse or superstition.”

The Kardashians fall under the curse or superstition heading, and they are pretty much guaranteed to “make bad things will happen to you.”

The enraged petitioner, John Hillbery, is determined to give his beloved Cavs a repeat in 2017, and if that means he has to get rid of Tristan Thompson’s girlfriend, he’s willing to do that. Here is part of the petition text, and it reeks of Kardashian-hate.

“And it all has to do with the Kardashian Curse. One of our most beloved athletes, Tristan Thompson, has taken it upon himself to date Khloe Kardashian and by doing so, invited the curse into Cleveland. The curse has been ruthless to the Cleveland Cavaliers.”

Hillbery lists a litany of Cavs fails that he says are all a direct result of Tristan Thompson following in the doomed footsteps of NBA stars James Harden, Lamar Odom, and Kris Humphries.

Lamar Odom was famously and disastrously married to Khloe Kardashian, Humphries is Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband, and James Harden dated Khloe after the split with Lamar Odom.

“What I am proposing in this petition, is to get Tristan Kardashian…err, I mean Thompson, to break up with Khloe once and for all, and to rid the team of the bad juju the Kardashians have brought to Cleveland.”

Give a girl a break! The Cleveland Cavaliers are showing all the signs of being under a curse, but poor Khloe is doing her best to cheer them on. Khloe is at just about every game to send good vibes to her favorite Cavs star. It’s not the Kardashians’ fault if the players aren’t as hot as they could be this year, right?

There is one problem with Khloe attending all those Cavs games to watch Thompson, and the problem may even be a result of people thinking the Kardashian curse is a thing.

Every time Tristan Thompson’s girlfriend shows up at a Cavs game, she has a ton of security keeping tabs on her and all the possible Kardashian enemies surrounding her. TMZ reports that Khloe Kardashian’s safety and security “is clearly a high priority” when she’s at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

At the Wednesday, April 12, Cavaliers vs. Raptors game, Khloe wasn’t even allowed to be on her own “when nature called.” Kardashian made her way to the VIP restroom with a female security officer who went inside the women’s restroom with her to make sure she stayed safe.

Later on, when the disappointing game was over, and the petition supporters were blaming the loss on the Kardashian curse, Khloe was escorted out by a security officer while another officer kept “fans at bay.”

That sounds like a really unnerving experience for Khloe! Fortunately, there are plenty of other Cavs fans who still think Kardashians are a good thing.

In fact, Kardashian is fast “becoming a fan favorite in Cleveland,” and she’s even good-natured enough to let people take pics with her.

