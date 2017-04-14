‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Runs Away Seeking Revenge On Chloe, Will He Find Adam Alive?

The Young and the Restless spoilers teased that Victor is on the run and has left Genoa City seeking revenge on Chloe, however, will he wind up finding his son Adam alive instead?

Victor’s on the run

Victor (Eric Braeden) flees Genoa City searching for Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) because he feels like she has taken everything good in his life away from him.

Today on #YR, Nikki confronts Victor about his standing with the Newman clan after his betrayal of Adam. #wcw A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 12, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT

Not only did Chloe manage to turn Victor’s entire family against him, he still believes that she killed his son Adam (Justin Hartley). CelebDirtyLaundy has already hinted that Adam is alive and survived the blast to the cabin, so will Victor find him while he is searching for Chloe?

Thanks to the kind people at @empirestatebldg for the amazing view! A post shared by Justin Hartley (@justinhartley) on Feb 22, 2017 at 12:15pm PST

Victor believes that Chloe should not be able to get away with what she has done and that she needs to face the consequences of her actions, especially since he has had to suffer so much.

The Young and the Restless fans know that Victor can be vicious when it comes to vengeance and retaliation, doing whatever it takes to make sure his enemies pay the price for what they’ve done.

Eric Braeden’s short leave from The Young and the Restless coincides with his promotional book tour for I’ll Be Damned.

At my BOOKSIGNING with TATI, my eldest granddaughter! pic.twitter.com/a6uGBV5iqH — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) April 1, 2017

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Nick (Joshua Marrow), and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will try to figure out why Victor has left town, assuming he either couldn’t take the family tension and that he felt like he needed to track down Chloe for revenge.

Adam is alive

Victor’s mission to find Chloe could lead to some surprises on The Young and the Restless. While on the hunt for Chloe, he could potentially run into his son, who survived the attempted murder.

My daily dose of news! Not always pleasant, but damned necessary!!???????? pic.twitter.com/ik1M3ylNMX — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) March 13, 2017

Justin Hartley is most likely not returning to the soap opera to bring Adam back to life on screen. The actor was cast in the hit NBC series, This Is Us, which has already been picked up for two more seasons by the network, according to other reports by the Inquisitr.

Tonight is the last #thisisus episode of the season. Brace yourselves. A post shared by Justin Hartley (@justinhartley) on Mar 14, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

The Young and the Restless alumni also just landed himself a role in the upcoming Bad Moms sequel, A Bad Moms Christmas, so he has definitely got a lot on his plate this year.

Very much looking forward to this! A post shared by Justin Hartley (@justinhartley) on Apr 11, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR

‘Young And The Restless’ Justin Hartley Cast In ‘Bad Moms’ Sequel: ‘This Is Us’ Actor To Play Male Stripper

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Behind Murder Plot? Teases Adam Is Alive And Returning

‘The Young And The Restless’ Eileen Davidson Comments On Ravi Plot, Working With ‘Housewives’ Erika Girardi

‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Adam Is Alive! Chloe Not A Murderer?

Will Adam’s return bring peace to the Newman’s?

Although there has not been any word of a recast for Adam yet. The Young and the Restless spoilers have insinuated that Adam is definitely going to be making a reappearance.

If Victor brought Adam back to Genoa City and rejoined the Newman clan, the rest of the family would surely forgive Victor as well.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) would likely ditch Nick the second Adam walked back into their lives.

Today on #YR, Chelsea comes close to finding Adam’s killer. Don’t miss today’s OMG moment! And tune in to tomorrow’s MUST-SEE episode… you don’t want to miss this!!! #OMG A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 5, 2017 at 2:09pm PDT

Do you think Victor will run into Adam and find out he is alive while he is searching for Chloe? Let us know what you want to see happen next on The Young and the Restless below!

[Featured Image by Amanda Edwards/Stringer/Getty Images]