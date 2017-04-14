Lisa Rinna Fires Back After Kim Richards Rejects ‘Bad Energy’ Baby Gift, Fans React To ‘RHOBH’ Bunny Drama

Lisa Rinna didn’t have a happy reunion with Kim Richards. Rinna faced off with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills nemesis at the annual reunion for the Bravo reality show, and she ended up having a stuffed bunny thrown in her face. Literally.

Lisa Rinna has made a reality TV career out of talking about Richards, under the pretense that she is worried about her. Lisa has repeatedly confronted the recovering addict over her sobriety struggles and her 2015 shoplifting arrest, while Kim once insinuated that she was holding on to a big secret about Rinna’s husband, actor Harry Hamlin.

Kim Richards Joins The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion for a Savage and Awkward Exchange With Lisa Rinna – https://t.co/oqXFE3pJX1 pic.twitter.com/igQCUtdbml — trending 2day (@trending2days) April 12, 2017

Despite their strained relationship, Lisa presented Kim with a stuffed bunny rabbit for her newborn grandson Hucksley earlier this year. At the time, Richards accepted the adorable baby gift for her daughter Brooke Weiderhorn’s first child, but at the reunion show she returned it to Rinna, saying she never gave it to her now 6-month-old grandson because she didn’t “feel like it was given to me with the right energy.”

Richards returned the “bad energy” bunny to Rinna, who then started to tear up. But a now-sober Kim has no time for tearjerkers.

“You don’t have to cry over it!” the former reality star yelled at Rinna. You can see Lisa Rinna getting emotional as Kim returns the bunny to her during the upcoming episode of the RHOBH reunion.

Richards told E! News that she made an appearance at the RHOBH show to defend herself against Rinna, and she made it clear that she takes her new role as a grandmother very seriously.

“I feel like Lisa Rinna has made a mission out of talking so badly about me over these last few years,” Richards told E! News. “I’ve worked very hard to make positive changes in my life, and now I’m a grandmother. For her to say and do the things that she’s done is just so inappropriate and wrong and mean.”

It’s no surprise that Real Housewives fans had plenty to say about the Rinna -Richards feud and about the “bad energy” bunny.

I can't wait 4 #RHOBHReunion 2 to see Kim return the bunny to Lisa Rinna & give her a taste of her own medicine. Go Kim,be strong! #RHOBH — Kristen F. R. (@KristenRidulfo) April 13, 2017

What Kim did last night to Lisa Rinna was so foul. I would have thrown that bunny at her head if Kim did that to me. — Fredric (@MrTelephoneMan3) April 12, 2017

so kim kept the bunny for MONTHS & decided to give it back to lisa rinna at the reunion.petty much?! kyle just sat there #enabler #RHOBH — shopaholicxoxo (@shopaholic_xoxo) April 12, 2017

I would love kim to stop worrying about Lisa Rinna's bunny, time could be better spent completing your community service hours. #RHOBH — Hᴏᴜsᴇᴡɪᴠᴇs Cᴜʟᴛᴜʀᴇ.™ (@HWCulture) April 12, 2017

@lisarinna kudos to you for trying, that was messed up of @KimRichards11 – she isn't about energy her ora is karma – donate that bunny — Andrew Pacheco (@MLVC2001) April 13, 2017

So far Lisa Rinna has not publicly commented on bunny-gate, but she has posted some interesting posts on social media. While Rinna was emotional during the filming of the reunion show, she makes no apologies for being a straight shooter. Shortly after the first part of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion aired on Bravo, Rinna took to Instagram to post her mantra: “Everyone was thinking it, I just said it.”

???????? A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Apr 13, 2017 at 7:43am PDT

Lisa Rinna is currently on spring break with her family at the Pamillo Resort in Mexico. While she probably didn’t expect to get an extra stuffed bunny just in time for Easter, Lisa took the opportunity to get a little revenge on her haters by posting a bikini selfie with her daughter Delilah on the beach.

Chillin with @delilahbelle ???????? A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Apr 12, 2017 at 8:26am PDT

Lisa Rinna tried to extend an olive branch to Kim Richards this season on RHOBH, but obviously, the two women still have some unresolved differences. Richards hinted at the ongoing feud at the RHOBH season 7 premiere party, teasing that she tried to stay out of the drama but ultimately butted heads with Rinna.

“I managed to make a little time to get by to say ‘Hi’ to everybody, but I don’t know if I squeezed out leaving out the drama,” Richards said, according to People. “It wasn’t my doing, but you know, leave it to the [Lisa] Rinna.”

Ahead of RHOBH Season 7, Lisa Rinna described her relationship with Richards as “complicated,” but the former soap star said her perspective on the drama changed after her father passed away last January. Lisa said her goal is to “move on and forgive” and that life is too short for “this petty bullsh*t.”

“I don’t have time,” Rinna said of the ongoing RHOBH feud. “I’m raising two teenage girls. I don’t have time for anything other than positivity and love if we can have it.”

Tune into the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion on Tuesday, April 18 on Bravo to see the Lisa Rinna bunny drama play out.

[Featured Image Bravo Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Facebook]