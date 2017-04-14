‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Fan Theory Suggests Cersei Will Die, But The Killer Won’t Be Jaime Or Tyrion

A new theory has surfaced about a possible death in the highly anticipated Game of Thrones Season 7.

Fans of the bestselling novel series A Song of Ice and Fire, on which Game of Thrones is based, know that Cersei (Lena Headey) is haunted by a certain prophecy about her death. When she was a girl, Cersei sought Maggy the Frog, a fortune teller, and asked her three questions.

After Maggy told her that she will someday wed the king, Cersei asked the old woman how many children they will have. “Six-and-ten for him, and three for you,” Maggy answered.

“Gold shall be their crowns and gold their shrouds. And when your tears have drowned you, the valonqar shall wrap his hands about your pale white throat and choke the life from you.”

The prophecy about the “valonqar,” which means “little brother” in Valyrian, has often been taken as a hint that Cersei will die at the hands of either of her two younger brothers: Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) or Tyrion (Peter Dinklage).

However, a new Game of Thrones fan theory suggests that Cersei’s killer will be neither Jaime nor Tyrion. According to Redditor dremling, the “valonqar” Maggy was referring to is none other than Jon Snow (Kit Harington).

As far as Game of Thrones fans know, Jon and Cersei are not related, and he is in no way her little brother. But he is someone else’s younger sibling.

At the end of Game of Thrones Season 6, it was finally revealed that Jon’s mother was Lyanna Stark (Aisling Franciosi). And while it was not explicitly stated that Rhaegar Targaryen was his father, it was at least heavily implied. This means that Snow is the little brother of Rhaenys Targaryen and Aegon Targaryen.

“The Valonqar means ‘the little brother,’ not Cersei’s little brother. So Cersei’s murderer could be anyone who is a little brother.”

The Game of Thrones fan also pointed out that the Valyrian word for “little brother” was used to emphasize that the person will be someone with Valyrian blood. Jon Snow fits the bill perfectly, as he is a Targaryen and the Targaryens were a noble family from Valyria. In addition, Snow has good reason to want to kill Cersei. She did, after all, bring about the downfall of the Starks.

However, there are those who disagree with this Game of Thrones theory and insist that it will be either Jaime or Tyrion who succeeds in killing Cersei.

“In my opinion, GRRM expected us to believe Tyrion was the little brother, but he always intended for it to be Jaime. To me, it’s that simple.”

One suggested that Cersei will murder Jaime and that Tyrion will avenge his death. Someone else pointed out that Tyrion is said to actually be a Targaryen, which means that he may very well be the one Maggy was referring to.

Fans will just have to wait until Game of Thrones returns to see how Cersei’s downfall plays out. However, it doesn’t look as though any of this is going down in the fast-approaching Game of Thrones Season 7. When viewers last saw Cersei, in Season 6, she had just wiped out all her enemies and planted herself on the Iron Throne.

This, of course, came at a price. After learning about what his mother did, Tommen (Dean-Charles Chapman) jumped out a window to his death.

In an interview with Deadline last year, Game of Thrones showrunner D.B. Weiss said that the upcoming Season 7 will delve into Cersei’s mindset, especially after the deaths of her children.

“While Cersei has certainly done a lot of horrible things in her life and she could be a very cruel person, the one thing that was redemptive about her was that she genuinely loved her children.”

“Now they’re all gone, and I think that is very interesting for us,” he said.

“Who is she without her children? The answer is something you’ll find out next season.”

Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres July 16 on HBO.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]