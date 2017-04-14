Fifth Harmony Interview Shows They’re More ‘In Sync’ Following Camila Cabello Exit?

Fifth Harmony seems to have fully moved on from Camila Cabello’s exit, suggesting in a new interview that they’re all in sync with each other. The group may no longer have their original dynamic as formed by The X Factor, but they are seemingly more confident than ever.

The remaining members of Fifth Harmony, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei, recently spoke with Galore magazine about working together as a foursome. While ex-member Camila Cabello’s name does not come up once, they do make it clear in the interview that they are now working cohesively.

“The four of us are really in sync with each other. We’re pretty open about most things. We try to respect each other as much as we can,” Ally said in the interview. “For us, communication is really important.”

Ally added that she and her fellow Fifth Harmony members like many of the same things, which certainly makes working together easier. Normani said they even “compliment” one another.

“It’s so important,” Lauren said. “I feel like especially being around other girls, it’s really easy to start picking yourself apart and being like, ‘Wow, she looks better than me’ or, ‘My hair doesn’t look as good as hers.’ It’s like, wait. [Why not just say], ‘You look dope, you look hot, I love your outfit.’ Giving each other that energy changes the whole vibe of whatever we’re doing. If it’s a carpet or a shoot, you can feel in the pictures that we were all complimenting each other and we all felt good.”

Their bond expands beyond their own career as a group. Normani, who is now a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, brought in Ally, Dinah and Lauren for her most recent performance, having them sing “Impossible” as she danced with her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

Meanwhile, Fifth Harmony’s drama with Camila Cabello played out in a surprisingly public fashion in late December. The girl group announced on their Instagram and Twitter accounts that they were informed via Camila’s “representatives” that she was leaving.

Camila then posted a statement of her own in response to Fifth Harmony, saying the group posted it without her prior knowledge and the claim that her representatives informed the group she was leaving was “simply not true.”

Not to be outdone, Fifth Harmony posted another lengthy statement about how they tried to communicate several times with Camila about doing another album as a fivesome, but she “refused” to have group meetings. The group said they even requested “group counseling,” though Camila did not want to be a part of such meetings, either. The note, which was written by Ally, Dinah, Lauren and Normani, concluded that they were officially “done engaging in this back and forth.”

Fifth Harmony has been touring the world over the past few months to promote their latest album, 7/27. They just finished a leg in Asia and will tour again in North America starting on May 26. 7/27 features some of Fifth Harmony’s biggest hits yet, including “Work from Home,” “That’s My Girl” and “All in My Head (Flex).”

Meanwhile, Camila is carving out her solo career after finding chart success with a pair of collaborations. “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” her 2015 duet with Shawn Mendes, made it to no. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100. Then there’s her Machine Gun Kelly collaboration “Bad Things,” which peaked at no. 4 on the Billboard chart. Camila will release her first studio album in 2017, though a specific release date has not yet been announced.

Fifth Harmony delivered their first major performance as a foursome at this year’s People’s Choice Awards, singing “Work from Home”. The group changed the initial line of the song, which was sung by Camila, from “I ain’t worried ’bout nothin'” to “We ain’t worried ’bout nothin'”, seemingly a reference to their desire to move forward with confidence.

