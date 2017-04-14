‘Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi,’ The Trailer Has Finally Dropped, Luke Skywalker Speaks

Disney has finally released exactly what everyone has been waiting for as the trailer for Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi dropped on Friday afternoon. It was released during an iconic panel at the Star Wars Celebration, which was hosted by Josh Gad and included the likes of Mark Hamill, John Boyega, and Daisy Ridley. After all this time, fans were finally able to see more of Luke Skywalker and know that the end of the Jedi may be near.

Before the trailer was released, the panel kept teasing that it was coming, but they persisted at leaving the fans in the lurch as long as possible. Finally, Josh Gad said that director Rian Johnson had something to show all of the fans, and the ballroom went insane.

Little did they know that Johnson was merely presenting the poster for Star Wars: The Last Jedi and not the trailer. Their disappointment quickly disappeared, though, as the new poster was shown on the big screen, and it is incredibly beautiful.

As reported by Coming Soon, the poster shows a mixture of light and darkness with Daisy Ridley’s character of Rey standing between the two. Very little is known about the plot of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but it will continue the story which was introduced in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Daisy Ridley does indeed return as Rey while there are many other cast members coming back to reprise their roles as well. John Boyega is back as Finn, and Oscar Isaac is back as Cameron Poe. The late Carrie Fisher is back as Leia as she had her scenes filmed before her sad passing at the end of last year.

Adam Driver is back at the villainous Kylo Ren, but he will have a very strong adversary in The Last Jedi, and that person is a friend of his parents, Leia and Han Solo. That is where Mark Hamill comes in as Luke Skywalker becomes a much bigger part of the story.

Let it be known that there are spoilers ahead for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. If you have not yet seen the film, you’ll want to stop reading now.

As you can see in the scene above, Luke Skywalker appears sullen and alone as he had been for an unknown number of years. When the ending of The Force Awakens came about, Rey had located Luke living as a hermit on an island in the middle of nowhere.

Now, she is his student much in the same way that Luke was the student of Obi-Wan Kenobi 40 years ago. The trailer finally shows that she must go through much of what Luke endured if she is going to face off with the darkness.

With that, there is so much more to see in the trailer for The Last Jedi, and it was well worth the wait.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is due to hit theaters on Dec. 15 of this year when it opens in both regular and IMAX versions. You can be sure that tickets will go fast, and lines will be out the door for its release.

Fans obviously went insane for the reveal of the poster for Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, but you can’t blame them for wanting more. Luckily, director Rian Johnson and producer Kathleen Kennedy were more than happy to oblige with the trailer for the new film which is due out around Christmas time. Luke Skywalker has a long road ahead of him, and the trailer for The Last Jedi shows that this may be the final walk of one of the most iconic characters in movie history.

[Featured Image by LucasFilm]