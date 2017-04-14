Stephen King’s ‘The Mist’: First Trailer Released

The Mist trailer, which has been highly-anticipated by Stephen King fans, has finally been released.

A trailer for the upcoming Spike TV series The Mist, based on Stephen King’s chilling and critically-acclaimed 1980 novella of the same name, was released via Spike TV’s official YouTube channel on Tuesday.

After decades of the TV and movie industries adapting Stephen King’s horror novels, no one questions the author’s ability to scare the wits out of horror fans anymore.

And the Mist trailer is the latest evidence of that. The highly-anticipated first trailer for The Mist, which has been adapted into a 10-episode series 10 years after the release of the movie adaptation of the 1980 novella, shows a creepy mist rolling in on a group of Mainers shopping for groceries.

Stephen King’s The Mist will descend on TVs this summer; on all of us soon after: https://t.co/SZSKMMoA3r pic.twitter.com/M6atPG7bYq – Slate (@Slate) April 14, 2017

Stephen King’s The Mist centers on a fog, which contains horrifying threats lurking within, engulfing Bridgeville, Maine.

A voiceover in the Mist trailer is heard eerily saying, “There’s something in the mist,” and Stephen King fans know that the upcoming Spike TV series is expected to offer a brand new look on the 1980 novella, as the 2007 film adaptation received mixed reviews from King fans.

That creepy fog in The Mist didn’t only bring the mist itself but also mind control, sex, religious fervor, and lots of blood. The Spike TV series shows a family being torn apart and isolated from the rest of the world, according to Deadline.

The Mist trailer introduces Stephen King fans to a major battle between humanity and the mysterious fog. Stakes are high, as residents of Bridgeville are fighting against not only threats within the mist, but they also must maintain the rules of society such as morality and sanity.

The Mist is executive produced and written by Christian Torpe, who in 2015 won Denmark’s Bodil Best Screenplay Award for Stille hjerte (Silent Heart).

Spike just released their trailer for a show based on Stephen King’s The Mist https://t.co/2VsOELU8AZ #Entertainment_and_Lifestyle pic.twitter.com/KjNUQMuY5T – Hanna Heller (@Hanna_CDN) April 14, 2017

The Mist, which is based on the horror novel by Stephen King and offers a brand new look on the 2007 film adaptation, stars Morgan Spector, Alyssa Sutherland, Gus Birney, and Danica Curcic, among others.

The Mist trailer was released a little more than two months ahead of the Spike TV series premiere, which is scheduled for June 22.

Stephen King fans had mixed reviews about 2007’s The Mist film adaptation of the horror novel, as the film directed by Frank Darabont (The Shawshank Redemption, Green Mile, The Walking Dead) offered a very depressing ending that differed from the original ending in the book.

Darabont is no stranger to adapting Stephen King’s horror novels to the big screen, as the director has previously worked on 1983’s The Boogeyman, 1983’s The Woman in the Room, 1994’s The Shawshank Redemption, and 1999’s The Green Mile.

It’s as yet unclear if The Mist TV adaptation will stick to the Stephen King novella’s original ending, but the Mist trailer already shows that the upcoming Spike TV series is quite different from the 2007 film.

Stephen King fans noticed in the Mist trailer that unlike the novella’s original story and the film’s storyline, the TV show won’t be limited to just one setting.

That makes sense since the Spike TV series hopes to stretch out the original story by Stephen King and make The Mist an ongoing series.

As seen from the Mist trailer, the upcoming TV series will show several different locations to provide a comprehensive look at the threats offered by the mist as well as its eerie consequences.

The Mist will debut on June 22 on Spike TV.

[Featured Image by jgolby/Shutterstock]