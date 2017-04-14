Christina El Moussa Dating: ‘Flip Or Flop’ Star Is Reportedly Newly Single, Headed For Spinoff

Christina El Moussa has reportedly split from NHL player Nate Thompson after a very brief romance.

Although the rumored couple never actually confirmed they were dating, sources earlier this month claimed they were secretly spending time together after Christina El Moussa turned up at an Anaheim Ducks game weeks ago.

As fans might recall, Nate Thompson shared a photo of Christina El Moussa on Instagram. Then, on April 12, after a rep for the Flip or Flop star claimed they were “just friends,” Entertainment Tonight confirmed Christina El Moussa and Nate Thompson had called things off after just a couple of dates.

Around the same time, Thompson deleted his Instagram photo of Christina El Moussa.

Christina El Moussa and her estranged husband and Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa, parted ways last May after a bizarre incident at their Yorba Linda, California, home involving a gun and an alleged suicide scare. However, their split was kept secret from the public until last December when sources claimed Christina El Moussa had moved on with contractor Gary Anderson.

According to reports, Christina El Moussa and Gary Anderson continued to date one another for some time before ultimately calling it quits earlier this year.

“[Christina El Moussa] is single and being in a relationship is the last thing on her mind,” Christina El Moussa’s rep Cassandra Zebisch explained to the New York Daily News in February. “She is taking this time to focus on her children and herself.”

Christina El Moussa shares two children, 6-year-old Taylor Reese and 1-year-old Brayden James, with Tarek.

In other Christina El Moussa news, the Flip or Flop star has recently faced rumors of a potential spinoff show.

“Tarek isn’t really in the picture for [Christina El Moussa] as far as future projects go,” an insider explained to In Touch Weekly magazine on April 13. “Career-wise, she’s looking to do shows with HGTV and elsewhere [without him].”

As the outlet explained, the upcoming seventh season of Flip or Flop will include just five episodes and when it comes to a potential eighth season, nothing has been confirmed quite yet.

“[Christina El Moussa] has been talking to HGTV about her own series without him,” a network source previously told In Touch Weekly magazine. “She told the network she wants a younger, sexier, better-looking co-star.”

While Christina El Moussa’s series with Tarek has yet to officially be renewed, HGTV has announced five spinoff series that will feature other couples flipping homes in shows based out of Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Texas, and Las Vegas.

Although there have been several rumors claiming Flip or Flop will be canceled due to the El Moussa’s divorce, both parties have spoken out in regard to their dedication to the show.

“We have so much fun on set and we look forward to continuing the show,” Christina El Moussa said in February. “We met at work, so we worked together before we ever started dating. It’s our normal.”

Around the same time, Tarek El Moussa added, via In Touch Weekly, “In this entire process, me and Christina have been professional. We love what we do and hope to continue to film the show.”

Since parting ways last year, Christina El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa have maintained a united front for their kids and even celebrated their son’s first birthday last summer with what appeared to be a joint birthday party. A short time later, the estranged couple reunited for a play at their daughter’s school.

