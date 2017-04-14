‘13 Reasons Why’ Spoilers: How Is Clay Responsible For Hannah Baker’s Suicide?

13 Reasons Why has turned out to be one of the most exciting TV shows in recent times. Despite being a teenage drama, the Netflix series is completely different from any other teenage stories because of the serious issue involved in it.

Warning: There are spoilers for 13 Reasons Why beyond this point, so if you haven’t seen the Netflix series yet, proceed with caution.

There has been a lot of talk about Hannah Baker’s suicide in the show. Fans have also been eager to know how Clay Jensen (played by Dylan Minnette) is involved in her suicide, since he has one of the boxes with the tapes. As Clay is getting desperate to know how he is involved in the tragedy, here are some spoilers about the tape where Hannah (played by Katherine Langford) talks about Clay.

The tapes happen to be Hannah’s suicide notes in her own voice. Each tape reveals how a specific person is responsible for her tragic end. The boxes of tapes are sent to each individual who has somehow pushed the teenage girl to the limit, where she decided to kill herself. There are apparently 13 reasons why Hannah Baker took her life. The question remains: Is Clay, one of her close friends, also responsible for her suicide?

13 Reasons Why reveals about Clay’s involvement with Hannah’s suicide in Episode 11. Clay comes to know that the sixth tape belongs to him. Hannah talks about Clay in that tape, but she clarifies that he is not one of the reasons why she decided to end her life. Unlike every other tape, this one is about Hannah’s clarification about how she felt about Clay. She refers to Clay as “Helmet,” a name by which she stopped calling him some time back. She tells Clay that his name does not belong on the list of people responsible for her death.

Clay was surprised to get one of the boxes of tapes from Hannah, as he thought he was always kind to her. He has never done anything to deliberately hurt her because he is in love with her. Now that she is gone, he misses her more than anybody else. He was surprised to get the tapes, as they were supposed to be sent to those who were responsible for her death. Now, he knows that he was not one of the 13 reasons why she ended her life. But, he still got the tapes as Hannah wanted him to know her story. Clay has to be a part of her story, if she wants to explain why she did what she did.

“Because you aren’t every other guy — you’re different. You’re good. And kind. And decent,” Hannah Baker says about Clay. “I didn’t deserve to be with someone like you. I never would. I would’ve ruined you. It was me and everything that’s happened to me.”

This tape comes as a pleasant surprise in an otherwise morbid drama about bullying, abuse, and suicide. This tape is about love, kindness, and friendship. Hannah tells Clay in this tape that she too had feelings for him. She also wished that they had become more than friends. There was a time when Clay and Hannah got intimate at a party and went to an empty bedroom. Things could have gone further if Hannah didn’t push Clay away. Clay, feeling rejected, left the room. It was Hannah who asked him to leave her alone. According to the Daily Express, this tape happens to be an apology from Hannah. She tells him why she pushed him away that night.

