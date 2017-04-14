Shania Twain To Join ‘The Voice’ As ‘Key Advisor’ On April 24 Episode

On April 24, Shania Twain will join Season 12 of The Voice and serve as a mentor to the show’s final 12 contestants. The county-pop superstar announced the exciting news on Twitter. The official Twitter account of The Voice confirmed it as well.

Excited to announce that I’ll appear on @nbcthevoice this month, as a mentor to the finalists. Tune in on Monday 24th April at 8pm ET/PT pic.twitter.com/HqOcDPp2TG — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) April 13, 2017

BREAKING NEWS: Global superstar @ShaniaTwain joins #TheVoice as the Top 12 Key Advisor on Monday, April 24. #ShaniaOnTheVoice ✌️ — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) April 13, 2017

According to E! News, Twain, 51, also served as a coach on American Idol in the past. She is one of the best-selling female country artists in history, having sold more than 100 million albums across the world. This past fall, Twain also became the first female artist to ever receive the CMT Artist of a Lifetime award, according to People Magazine.

Twain, of course, had a tremendous amount of success in the country and pop genres back in the 1990s and early 2000s. She is known for a number of hit songs, including “Still the One,” “Forever and For Always,” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”

Twain’s guest appearance on The Voice coincides with her musical comeback. In 2015, Twain went out on the road for the first time in 11 years with her “Rock This Country Tour.” Although she announced that it would be her final tour, she reportedly has a new album in the works.

As the Inquisitr has previously discussed, the new album will be her fifth overall, and it will be her first since Up! was released all the way back in 2002. Back in October of 2016, Twain told the Boot that the upcoming record will be “more diverse” than anything she has done throughout her career.

“There’s a lot of variety there, but what I’ve learned about myself is, as a songwriter of all the songs, the emotion and the voice ties it all together as one artist.”

Back in February, Twain spoke with Rolling Stone and said she had hoped to release a single in March, with the full album following in May. However, a new single has still yet to be released, and there is no official word on the release date of the album. However, according to Wide Open Country, it is still anticipated that new record, which has reportedly been titled Triumphant, will be available “sometime this spring.”

Twain also spoke with Rolling Stone about her struggles with dysphonia, which is “a vocal cord disorder that causes hoarseness and trouble speaking.”

“I’m a different singer now,” Twain told Rolling Stone. “There was a lot of coming to terms with that. It’s been one of the obstacles in my life I’ve just had to learn to live with.”

According to Rolling Stone, Twain also said she believed that dysphonia was brought on by stress. Rolling Stone also speaks of how “one source” of the stress was Twain’s divorce from Robert “Mutt” Lange, who was her former producer as well. Lange also produced Come on Over, which is the best-selling country album of all time, as well as the best-selling album by a female vocalist.

The couple split nearly a decade ago and their divorce became official in 2010, according to Rolling Stone. It has further been reported that the divorce was the inspiration behind Twain’s new music. Twain married Frederic Thiebaud in early 2011.

The Voice airs on NBC Monday nights at 8 p.m. EST. According to Rolling Stone, the playoffs for Season 12 of The Voice will begin on Monday, April 17, with Twain set to make her special appearance the following week. Will you be tuning in the see Shania Twain make her debut on The Voice?

