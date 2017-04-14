Kendall Jenner’s Privacy Violated In High-Tech Way

Police were called to interrogate a man outside Kendall Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s privacy was violated with a drone.

Kendall Jenner Has Drone Scare at Hollywood Hills Crib, Cops Called VIDEO + PHOTO https://t.co/0gutsd6SfR pic.twitter.com/YjlpCbZ6KL – Zesty Celebrity News (@zesty_celebrity) April 12, 2017

Kendall Jenner had an unwanted visitor armed with a four-rotor drone on Tuesday outside her home in Hollywood Hills, according to TMZ.

After spotting the uninvited visitor standing on the street outside Kendall Jenner’s home gates, the reality star’s security team rushed to stop the man, snatch his ID, and called the police as reinforcements.

Neither the LAPD nor reps for Kendall Jenner have reported to the media what the intentions were of the unwanted visitor armed with the drone. The uninvited visitor, however, seemed cooperative as he waited for police officers to arrive.

And even though Kendall Jenner is understandably concerned for her privacy and safety, TMZ reported that the police officers even searched the drone guy’s trunk, but he had to let him go because he had nothing suspicious on him and he “hadn’t done anything wrong at that point.”

Kendall Jenner, who had $200,000 stolen from her house just last month, moved into her Hollywood Hills home in the summer of 2016.

Kendall Jenner is not the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family who has been targeted by robberies and intruders lately. Last October, Kim Kardashian was held at gunpoint in a Paris hotel as five masked men stole $10 million worth of jewelry.

After the two incidents involving Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, the family’s matriarch, Kris Jenner, reportedly beefed up the security teams of everyone in the family.

Kris Jenner Says Her Family Has Beefed Up Security To A ‘Crazy New Level’! https://t.co/JE4TUcu3B4 pic.twitter.com/wWu18r4Xhy – Rudy (@I_AM_Finance) March 23, 2017

Even though Kim Kardashian was greatly traumatized by the Paris robbery and even disappeared from the public eye for months, a false rumor spread on the internet claiming that Kim staged the robbery for publicity purposes.

Kendall Jenner, meanwhile, is no stranger to fending off unwanted visitors and intruders. Last summer, Kendall had to go to court to testify against the intruder who followed her into her driveway.

Tuesday’s incident involving the drone outside Kendall Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home may not have escalated thanks to the newly beefed up security of the KUWTK family.

Kendall Jenner opened up about the scary experience of being followed into her driveway last summer. During her on-camera interview on KUWTK, Kendall said she couldn’t help but “sob” and “cry” as her intruder was running after her.

“He’s at my window, banging on my window, screaming at me. So then I finally start backing out and I get to my gate. The gate opens and I get out. He all of a sudden starts running after me.”

In October of 2016, the court convicted a homeless man of stalking Kendall Jenner at her house during the August incident. According to Kendall Jenner’s statements in court, the reality star had to drive around him before discovering that he had followed her car into her home’s gated driveway.

The scary incident happened just two months before her sister Kim Kardashian was held at gunpoint in a Paris hotel. The Paris robbery took a toll on Kim, who has been dealing with post-traumatic stress ever since.

It’s unclear whether Kendall Jenner was home when the uninvited visitor was hanging out outside her Hollywood Hills house with the drone. The KUWTK star bought the house in June of 2016 from celebrities Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, according to the Daily Mail.

Tuesday’s incident came amid news of Pepsi pulling its recent commercial featuring Kendall Jenner. The soft-drink giant pulled Jenner’s protest-themed commercial, which caused a stir among Americans criticizing the company for using imagery of protests to sell its products.

Why are they saying sorry to Kendall Jenner???????????????? pic.twitter.com/BYQh5prddh – KEEM???? (@KEEMSTAR) April 5, 2017

