‘Dance Moms’ Brynn Rumfallo To Debut Her Own Clothing Line

Brynn Rumfallo and her mother may have made headlines when they stormed off the set of Dance Moms just a few weeks ago, but things seem to be looking up for the 13-year-old dancer who has just created her own clothing line.

While there aren’t many details yet as to what the clothing line will look like, a photo popped up on Instagram yesterday featuring Brynn Rumfallo and an array of textiles. Her official Instagram account points fans to an account specifically for the “Brynn Rumfallo Collection.” The website states it will hit stores on July 1, 2017, but does not mention where it will be debuted.

BRYNN⚡️RUMFALLO // JULY 1ST 2017 @brynnrumfallocollection A post shared by Brynn⚡️Rumfallo (@brynnrumfallo) on Apr 12, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

Brynn Rumfallo is the next Dance Moms starlet to release a line of clothing or accessories. Kalani Hilliker, the oldest of the crew, has created her own line of socks called KH by Kalani which are available through subscription service and via Amazon.com. Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa, who has always worn her trademark bow at the top of her high ponytail, has a line of bows available to purchase through Claire’s Accessories and often makes in store appearances.

This new clothing line looks like it will feature denim with patches on it, as Brynn Rumfallo appears to be fixing them onto some kind jean skirt or jacket in the photo. It is unclear who the clothing line will be targeted toward, but it is likely that it will be for children around Brynn’s age. By doing this, Brynn Rumfallo will also be able to model the clothing in addition to selling it under her name.

Her fans seemed to be delighted by the news, with several of her followers proclaiming that they were going to be buying pieces on July 1, even without seeing what it will look like.

One fan gushed over how proud she was of Brynn Rumfallo’s recent successes.

“I’m literally so proud of you omg, congratulations!! I love you so much and I can’t wait for your line to be released because it already looks so cool! I’m going to buy so much stuff! keep killing it girl.”

Another wrote a heartfelt message to Brynn, expressing how excited she was for how far she had come since her debut on Dance Moms.

“You are truly amazing and have come so far since you first came on dm. I can’t wait to see how your line turns out and I know it will be amazing <333 July 1st is soooo far away!!”

1.9 million!?!? I ???????? you all! I read your comments all the time and thank you so much for following me and commenting and liking my pictures. ???????????? You guys always make my day, thank you!!!!! A post shared by Brynn⚡️Rumfallo (@brynnrumfallo) on Apr 7, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

Brynn Rumfallo and her mother, Ashlee Allen, recently made headlines when they stormed off the set of Dance Moms after Abby Lee Miller quit the show. According to Brynn Rumfallo’s mother, Ashlee Allen, she pulled her daughter when she was asked to perform a racy routine inspired by the hit Broadway musical Chicago’s “Cell Block Tango.” She claims she asked a producer to pull Brynn from the number, but that her concerns were ignored, though she says this would not have happened had Abby still been in charge.

Fans were confused, however, when not long after the pair stated they had returned to Arizona, they were back on set filming with Dance Moms. It appears that after her departure from the team, at some point, Brynn Rumfallo joined the Mini Team where she acted as their mentor and dance captain.

Abby Lee Miller has stated that she would like to create a new show that only features the Minis Team, though it is unclear whether or not Brynn Rumfallo will be a part of the new venture. It is clear she no longer dancing with the Elite team, however, as they have moved to new guidance with Dancing with the Stars’ Cheryl Burke.

