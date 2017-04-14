Angelina Jolie Moves Into New Home, Keeps Alleged New Boyfriend From Her Kids

Angelina Jolie is reportedly talking marriage with the new guy in her life but according to one particular insider, she’s not yet welcomed the mystery man into her family.

Although Angelina Jolie recently purchased the Cecil B. DeMille estate in Beverly Hills for herself and her six kids, including Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, she’s taking things slow when it comes to introducing her rumored boyfriend to her kids.

“Though she realizes Brad will always be their father, Angelina still wants to make sure her kids like and accept her new man,” a source close to the family revealed to In Touch Weekly magazine on April 13. “Initially, Angelina was hoping to wait until the divorce with Brad was settled, but now she may introduce her new man to her children L.A. in the next few weeks. She’s especially concerned that he bonds with Maddox and Pax.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt called it quits in September 2016 and have yet to finalize their divorce. As fans may recall, Angelina Jolie caused a stir when she shockingly filed for full custody of their children and requested that Pitt be limited to visitation.

While Pitt has since been cleared of child abuse allegations, Angelina Jolie’s oldest sons, Maddox and Pax, were reportedly involved in an altercation with them on a plane. So, when it comes to the children’s potential relationship with her new man, Jolie is said to be treading lightly and hoping for the best.

As for Pitt’s thoughts on the rumored new romance, the In Touch Weekly source claimed the relationship “caught [him] completely off-guard.”

“The idea that another man will be spending time with his kids is absolutely sickening and disheartening,” said the insider. “Brad hasn’t met [Angelina Jolie]’s man, doesn’t want to meet him, and considers him an interloper in his family.”

Angelina Jolie has been linked to a number of men, including Jared Leto and Johnny Depp, but when it comes to her alleged new man, his identity has not yet been revealed. As for Pitt, he’s been linked to the likes of Marion Cotillard, Kate Hudson, and Sienna Miller in recent months.

While Angelina Jolie has not yet addressed the recent rumors regarding her potential new romance or the idea that she could soon marry her mystery man, the actress did recently address her new life as a single mother.

“It’s been a difficult few months,” Angelina Jolie admitted during an interview with the BBC. “Right now I’m going through a moment where there’s just, everybody’s in my room. Two hamsters and two dogs and two children at the moment. It’s wonderful. So usually I just wake up trying to figure out who’s going to get the dog out, who’s gonna start the pancakes and did anybody brush their teeth.”

Angelina Jolie continued on to the BBC, explaining that despite her hard times, she’s remained committed to being the best parent she can be for her and Pitt’s six children.

“Many people find themselves in this situation. My whole family — we’ve all been through difficult times. And my focus is my children, our children — and my focus is finding this way through,” Angelina Jolie revealed. “As I said, we are and forever will be a family, so that is how I’m coping. I’m finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer.”

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]