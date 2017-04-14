Watch Indiana Pacers Vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game 1 Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, NBA Playoffs Round One

The Cleveland Cavaliers begin their defense of the team’s first-ever NBA Championship Saturday in a game that will live stream as they open the 2017 Eastern Conference playoffs against the visiting Indiana Pacers; a team that according to some basketball experts could pose an unexpected threat to Lebron James and the Cavaliers.

In fact, Sports Illustrated calls the Cavaliers vs. Pacers first-round, best-of-seven matchup the “most intriguing series” of the eight first-round matchups. Cleveland surrendered the top seed in the East to the Boston Celtics by dropping all four of their final games after their statement victory over the Celtics in Boston on April 5.

On the other hand, no Lebron James team has ever lost a first-round series, and James is 11-0 with the Cavaliers and Miami Heat. As a matter of fact, James has not even lost a first round game since 2012.

To find out how to watch a free, live stream of the Indiana Pacers Vs. Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Eastern Conference first-round playoff series Game One, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, noon Pacific, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday, April 15.

The Pacers, who finished at 42-40 to claim the seventh seed in the East, roll into the playoffs on a five-game, regular-season-ending winning streak, powered by their 26-year-old superstar, Paul George, who averaged 23.7 points per game this season, which was a career high in the final year of his contract in Indiana.

George is playing what could be his last series in a Pacers uniform, having already expressed his desire to test the free-agent market, and the desire to impress those other teams may be giving George the extra motivation he needs to lead Indiana to what would be one of the most stunning early-round upsets in NBA history.

Though the Cavaliers essentially conceded the top seed in the East to Boston, the good news for Cleveland fans is that James has played on second-seeded teams five times already in his career. In all five seasons, his team made it all the way to the NBA Finals.

Can the Indiana Pacers pull off a stunning upset win against the defending NBA champions and take the first game of their Eastern Conference first-round series? Or will LeBron James and the Cavaliers cruise to a smooth start as they open their defense of the first NBA title in Cleveland history?

