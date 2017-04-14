Kate Middleton’s Wardrobe, The Cost Of Keeping Up Appearances, What Will She Wear To Pippa’s Wedding?

There is no question that the Duchess of Cambridge always steps out and wows in her designer duds while reminding why she is such an icon for classic fashion. Until recently, Kate also gained praise for her ability to freshen a previously-worn look by recycling ensembles from other events she has appeared at over the years.

It seems, however, that Kate has become more partial to donning new designer wear as of late. Although the price tag that is attached to Middleton’s wardrobe is often steep, it seems she is on track over this current year to far-surpass the total spent on fashions from her previous years as the duchess.

Always being in the spotlight and under constant watch by press and royal enthusiasts, it must certainly be quite a lot of pressure to constantly be measuring up to expectations. Kate is regularly compared to Princess Diana, who was iconic in many ways including her fashion sense. Keeping up with appearances and following in Lady Di’s footsteps has come at a hefty price tag thus far in 2017, adding up to a total spent of over $70,000 in only 3 months time.

The Huffington Post, Canada makes note of the wardrobe expenses for the Duchess so far in comparison to previous years.

“Although she has worn many designer labels before, according to the Mail, Middleton has already spent thousands on new designs from the likes of Chanel, Erdem, Alexander McQueen and one of her favourites, Catherine Walker… the Duchess spent around US$214,400 on her wardrobe last year, however they note that that figure included items she had already worn in the past. What Would Kate Do noted that as their 2017 figure includes just the first three months of the year, they estimate that her 2017 wardrobe spending would surpass last year’s numbers.”

Kate has an upcoming event that has fashion enthusiasts speculating as to what designer she might don. Sister to the duchess, Pippa Middleton, is soon to marry hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony on May 20, in their hometown.

It was merely days after the engagement announcement last summer that claims were being made that Kate would not be a part of her younger sister’s bridal party. This ignited rumors of a feud, yet such fabrications have been stamped out as false, and royal experts have relayed that it would be poor etiquette for the duchess to be a maid of honor to her sister seeing as she would risk stealing her spotlight on her big day.

This, therefore, means that Kate will be in attire of her own choosing, and has royal watchers speculating about the designer gown she will select. Erdem, Temperley, Jenny Peckham and a plethora of others often are go-to designers that the duchess wears. Regardless of the designer she selects, Kate is sure to shine, yet hopefully not too brightly so to allow Pippa to maintain the attention of guests and the media at the big event.

Although Pippa is not marrying into the royal family herself, the beauty found herself in the spotlight when she acted as Kate’s maid of honor at the royal wedding in 2011. Since this point Pippa has always been linked to the royals and has constantly found herself in media headlines due to her own fashion sense, romantic life and various endeavors. Her own nuptials are reportedly the most highly-anticipated of the year.

Harper’s Bazaar reminds as to the details regarding Middleton’s wedding next month.

“The Wedding date [is] May 20, 2017. The venue [is] St. Mark’s Church Englefield, Berkshire. The church is located near the Middletons’ home. The family, and members of the royal family, were seen attending a service there on Christmas Day in 2016. [As for the dress] we still don’t know. Giles Deacon was rumored to be making her bridal gown after he was seen carrying a garment bag while leaving Middleton’s London home in February 2017. However, he denied that he was designing her dress. ‘Until things are confirmed it’s just rumors.'”

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]