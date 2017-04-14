‘Dance Moms’: Chloe Lukasiak Reveals Why She Left The Show In 2014

Fan favorite Chloe Lukasiak took a bow from Dance Moms in 2014 after her mother abruptly pulled her off the show. Although she’s now back with her old team, but dancing with new coach Cheryl Burke, she has now opened up about what made her leave the show in the first place.

“The reason for leaving the show was my old teacher mocked my eye very bluntly; I was dealing with some serious health issue. [My exit] was very abrupt and I didn’t expect to leave obviously. But after that happened my mom and I just kind of talked about it and it didn’t seem right to go back. It didn’t feel like it was a good environment for me to be in anymore. I don’t regret what I did at all. I’m very happy I left when I did. I think it only would’ve gotten way worse. I don’t think that would’ve been good for my mom or me, for our mental state. Everything happens for a reason so I was glad I left.”

The star has since opened up about her eye issue on an episode of The Doctors and on her YouTube channel. She states that there was a problem with her eye, and she had to undergo surgery in order to correct it. The outward appearance of her eye was affected before surgery, causing it to appear as though one eye was smaller than the other. Although neither Chloe nor her mom, Christi, were aware of the serious implications of it or that she would need surgery when she initially left the show, neither were pleased about a grown woman mocking a young girl’s physical appearance.

From what Chloe Lukasiak states about her exit, it appears it was neither planned by herself or her mother and that it happened very hastily.

Chloe Lukasiak appeared in the season finale of the last season of Dance Moms, telling her mother that she was interested in going back to competing with her old friends and old team. Christi pointed out that she has been working hard on her YouTube channel since she has left Dance Moms, in addition to finding work on several made-for-TV films. She has even made a guest appearance on the comedy Superstore.

However, Chloe Lukasiak was adamant about returning and went to visit her old team, who burst into tears upon seeing her. Although much of Dance Moms may be staged, especially the competition sequences, it appears that this was a genuine reaction from the girls. Moments earlier, Chloe Lukasiak and her mother sat in the audience watching her old team compete as Chloe had tears streaming down her face.

Spoilers for Season 8 have confirmed that Chloe Lukasiak is, indeed, back on the show. Originally, she was placed on the Murrieta Dance Project team, which is a rival to Abby Lee Dance Center. This was to add drama and heightened tension.

But since Abby Lee Miller stormed off set and decided she no longer wanted to work on the show, the rest of the girls left the ALDC and have joined Chloe Lukasiak. It is unclear where they are training, but they have formed a new team under the guidance of Dancing with the Stars’ Cheryl Burke. The girls appear to be incredibly happy to be reunited and dancing together.

“Cheryl is really, really amazing. She’s so encouraging and she’s always trying to bring out the best in us, but in the most positive way. She’s always pushing us. I’ve only known her for a few weeks but I’m honored to be able to say I’ve been trained by her a short amount of time,” Chloe said.

