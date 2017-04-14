‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Sharon Scores A New Man, But Phyllis Could Get In The Way

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Sharon McAvoy (Sharon Case) may get a chance at love again. Sharon has had a rough couple years. Over the past few months, she has appeared to be the most stable person in Genoa City. The Young and the Restless writers think it’s time to shake it up and give her a new man to spice up her life.

According to CBS Soaps In Depth’s recent issue, Scotty could end up falling in love with Sharon. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Scotty (Daniel Hall) finds Sharon to be sweet, approachable, and warm. He finds comfort in that she doesn’t judge him.

“She doesn’t question where he’s been and what he’s been up to. He doesn’t think she has any ulterior motive to be with him. Since coming home, a lot of people have tried pulling Scotty in many different directions.”

For example, his mother, Lauren (Tracey E Bregman) has urged her son to put down roots in Genoa City. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that she thinks he should look for a job and find a woman to fill up his spare time. However, as much as Lauren wants her son to jump into a relationship, it’s pretty clear that she won’t approve of Scotty’s interest in Sharon. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Lauren wanted Scotty to hook up with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), but neither one of them seemed to like that idea. Phyllis and Scotty share a drunken kiss and almost hit the sheets, but Kevin walks in on them. It isn’t clear if they genuinely like each other or if it was a one-time deal.

I ship this but Scott's hair…. Sharon's face says it all #YR pic.twitter.com/N7AqDBhfU1 — Sinakat (@bigbrotherfan35) April 10, 2017

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Sharon has expressed her concern for Scotty too, but unlike Lauren, she doesn’t come across as over-bearing and controlling.

“Sharon’s not being nitpicky and trying to control what he does,” Daniel Hall, the actor who plays Scotty, said.

“She’s just open to getting to know him for who he is in this moment in time, and it’s quite refreshing.”

The Young and the Restless spoilers point out that both Scotty and Sharon are single and there is a good chance that their friendship could blossom into a full-fledged romance. In fact, the handsome journalist asks Sharon out on a date. You can assume that she will gladly accept.

Scotty wants to get to know Sharon and admits he’s attracted to the single mom. There are some heavy and dark things he doesn’t know about her, just yet. Will he be scared off when he learns some of the things she has done in the past?

For example, Scotty doesn’t know that Sharon has bipolar or that she has a history of switching paternity test results. And, of course, the most recent scandal when she failed to tell Nick (Joshua Morrow) that the baby she thought was hers was really his son, Christian.

Sharon: "How do you deal with it?"

Scott: "By leaning on the friends I do have!" #YR @Daniel13Hall pic.twitter.com/RvKEIKeBl4 — KingMinos777 (@KingMinos777) March 31, 2017

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Scotty won’t judge her for those things, as long as she’s genuine and honest about her history.

“I don’t think Sharon’s history will scare Scotty off. I don’t think he’d judge her for anything she has been through. Scotty has survived a lot of turmoil as well, starting with being kidnapped by Sheila Carter.”

The biggest obstacle they will face will be getting his mother’s approval. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Lauren won’t be able to help herself. She will put her two cents in and could try to sway him not to get too involved with Sharon.

It looks like Scotty may face pressure from Lauren and Phyllis to steer clear of Sharon, but will Scotty listen? He’s proven that he will do whatever he wants and the spoilers suggest that his romance with Sharon could cause tension between Lauren and Scotty.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images]