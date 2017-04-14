3 Ways The iPhone 8 Could Beat The Galaxy S8 Despite Having Weaker Specs

The mobile industry this year is preparing for the inevitable clash between the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the upcoming iPhone 8. Coming from two of the world’s most prominent smartphone makers, the flagship smartphones are two of a kind, bearing the best of what each manufacturer has to offer. Considering rumors about the upcoming Apple device, however, it appears that the iPhone 8 would be quite under-specced compared to the Samsung flagship. Thus, questions have been raised about the iPhone 8’s capability to pose a challenge to the Galaxy S8.

While recent years have proven that Samsung’s Galaxy S8 would most likely outgun Apple’s iPhone 8 in terms of raw power and numbers, speculations are also high that the iPhone 8 would have a few aces up its sleeve. Aces which, if Apple plays its cards strategically, could allow the iPhone 8 to dominate the Galaxy S8 completely. With this, here are three rumored iPhone 8 features that would most likely enable Apple’s device to overcome its Samsung counterpart.

3D-Sensing Front and Rear Cameras

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is arguably the best smartphone in the market right now. Currently, the Galaxy S8 practically dominates all of its rivals, thanks in no small part to its innovative features and unique capabilities. With this in mind, rumors are high that Apple would be playing the same game with the iPhone 8. According to a 9to5Mac report, noted KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has stated that the upcoming iPhone 8 would be launching with a revolutionary 3D-sensing camera. Initial reports have speculated that Apple’s 2017 flagship would equip the feature exclusively on the device’s front sensor, but recent rumors have emerged stating that both the iPhone 8’s rear and front cameras would feature the technology.

3D-sensing cameras have numerous real-world uses. Apart from security features, the highly-advanced sensor could also effectively change the mobile gaming industry. It could also usher in the widespread use of applications that are built on augmented reality (AR) platforms. Apple has been quite optimistic about the future of mobile technology and AR, and the iPhone 8 might very well be the catalyst that the Cupertino-based tech giant could utilize to usher in the augmented reality revolution.

Superior Facial Recognition Sensor

Samsung did not hide the fact that the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ had facial recognition security features. Much like the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 of 2016, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ included a feature that enabled users to unlock the smartphone simply by looking at the device’s front camera. Inasmuch as the feature is unique and convenient, however, it also had one notable flaw. As discovered by users and reviewers of the flagship, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ could also be unlocked by holding a photo of the device’s owner in front of the smartphone’s front camera. Overall, Samsung’s facial recognition technology might be innovative, but in its current state, it is still far from perfect.

According to an AppleInsider report, however, this security feature is something that the Cupertino-based tech giant would aim to perfect in the iPhone 8. Recent rumors have pointed to the upcoming Apple flagship being equipped with a revolutionary facial recognition sensor that could determine if the object in front of the camera is a three-dimensional image or not. This particular sensor would, in a number of ways, improve upon the feature that Samsung released for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Considering that mobile security is among the top concerns of smartphone users, the iPhone 8 might very well utilize its superior authentication features as a means to overtake its South Korean-bred rival.

Samsung's new Galaxy S8 has facial recognition to unlock your phone.. but can be tricked with any photo of your face https://t.co/NPIOBsRsL4 pic.twitter.com/3wZdVvMhHS — USI IT Department (@USIITDept) April 3, 2017

Embedded Fingerprint Scanner

There is no question that Samsung Galaxy S8 is a stunning device. From its subtle Infinity Display to its extremely thin bezels, the device looks almost like it came from the future. If there is anything that critics have pounced on with regards to the device’s design, however, it would be its fingerprint sensor, which is awkwardly placed beside the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+’s rear camera. Since the device’s launch, users and critics alike have complained that while the fingerprint sensor on the Samsung flagship is accurate and fast, it is also quite challenging and uncomfortable to use.

The iPhone 8, on the other hand, is widely rumored to feature an entirely superior fingerprint scanner. Apple has long been rumored to be working on a way for the upcoming flagship to have a TouchID fingerprint sensor built directly into the display of the iPhone 8. If this particular feature does make it to the 2016 flagship, the iPhone 8 would be able to directly address the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+’s most noticeable design flaw, making it an ideal alternative to the Samsung device.

Overall, the iPhone 8 might not feature as much RAM or screen resolution as its Samsung counterpart. Despite this, however, the Apple flagship is expected to feature an extremely refined mobile experience for its users, which would, in turn, enable the iPhone 8 to be more than a match for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

[Featured Image by Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Images]