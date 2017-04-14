Long Island Killings At Central Islip Park Might Be The Work Of MS-13 Gang Members

The violent Mexican drug gang known as MS-13 may be involved in the Long Island killings at a Central Islip park in Suffolk County. After the brutally mutilated bodies of young men had been discovered, an extremely graphic video of the scene was sent to the family and girlfriend of a missing teenage boy who is believed to be among the victims found near the park.

Suffolk Police Commissioner Timothy Sini deemed the Long Island killings indicative of the “war” the county finds itself in. Sini said all of the victims sustained “significant trauma” to their bodies before being killed. Two of the victims were 18, one was 16, and another was 20, Newsday Long Island reports.

“We’re going to continue that war,” Commissioner Sini said at a press conference held just across the street from where the bodies of the four young men were discovered.

4 bodies with “significant trauma” found on Long Island, where several recent killings have been linked to MS-13 https://t.co/trTQFCsuKVpic.twitter.com/aipN0OxUOs — NYT Metro Desk (@NYTMetro) April 13, 2017

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, MS-13 is a criminal street gang with links to a drug cartel. The Mara Salvatrucha gang is also known as MS and Mara. The international gang may have originated in El Salvador with members illegally crossing into the United States. Some of the MS-13 gang members reportedly infiltrated the ranks of the thousands of unaccompanied minors who walked across the border from Mexico during the past several years.

MS-13 gangs initially converged in the Los Angeles area, but they are now believed to have spread across not only the United States but into Canada as well. The gangs now reportedly have a significant presence in the San Francisco area, Fairfax County in Virginia, the Washington, D.C. metro area, as well as multiple counties in Maryland, Long Island, New York, Texas, Boston, and North Carolina.

Long Island police officers found the bodies of the four young men on Wednesday evening just a few hundred feet from a soccer field where children play. Commissioner Sini had not yet shared with the public why and how his officers were alerted to the horrific crime scene.

All four of the men were murdered with a “sharp or edged instrument.” The bodies had reportedly been severely mutilated and possibly beaten and bludgeoned with baseball bats and machetes. The police commissioner told the press the manner in which the young men were killed is consistent with the methods typically associated with the MS-13 gang. The young men were likely killed several days before the bodies were found.

“We are not releasing the date or time they were killed, but these homicides occurred within the past few days. This is one incident,” Commissioner Sini added. “He was beaten to death. Brutally. It wasn’t like they shot him and left it. They beat him to death brutally,” when referencing the state one of the victims was found in by police officers.

More than a dozen members of the MS-13 gang were indicted Thursday on seven killings on Long Island spanning… https://t.co/jV7ObnSdrK — QkTip (@QkTipcom) April 14, 2017

Justin Llivicura, 16, was one of the four young men killed, according to his parents who said they received a video of the bodies and recognized their missing son. The teenager was wearing the same clothes his parents had seen him leave the house in on Tuesday evening when he left for a party in Manhattan. After Llivicura’s girlfriend had received the shocking video, she called his parents, who in turn alerted the police.

Jorge Tigre, 18, is also believed to have been killed at the Long Island park, the Daily Mail reports. His relatives told police officers they received a phone call from a friend on Wednesday night informing them Jorge had been hurt at the park.

The Long Island killings happened just a little more than one month after MS-13 gang members were arrested and charged with murdering two teenage girls and a fellow member in Brentwood. The earlier murder victims include Kayla Cuevas, 16, Nisa Mickens, 15, and Jose Peña-Hernandez, 18.

[Featured Image by Prath/Shutterstock]