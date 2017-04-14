Donald Trump Polls: Majority Of Americans Think Trump Will Lead United States Into Another War

Donald Trump is likely to lead the country into another war, a majority of Americans said in a new poll that comes amid growing conflicts across the globe for the United States.

As the U.S. conducts missile strikes against Syria, dropped the largest non-atomic bomb on Afghanistan and maneuvered to take possible military action in North Korea, Americans are growing increasingly worried that Donald Trump will end up causing another war for a nation that has been deeply involved in conflicts since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

A new Economist/YouGov Poll found that 62 percent of Americans believed it’s likely that Donald Trump will lead the United States into war. This poll showed a dramatic shift in sentiment in just a week, especially among Republicans. In a poll last week, just 24 percent of Republicans said they thought Trump would end up starting a war, but that number jumped to 39 percent this week.

“Concerns about the possibility of US involvement in another war have risen among both Democrats and Republicans,” the poll noted. “In the past, most Democrats have expressed this view, while large proportions of Republicans have not. This week, members of the President’s own party are as likely to say they expect him to get the US into a war as they are to say the opposite.”

Despite the worries, Americans largely approve of Trump’s decision to conduct missile strikes against Syria after the country’s use of chemical weapons against civilians.

“The decision that might have caused this increase in concern about the future — the airstrike in Syria — wins favorable marks overall,” the poll noted. “Republicans overwhelmingly support the decision to bomb a Syrian air force base, while Democrats are closely divided. Independents approve of the strike.”

Another poll found that Americans are particularly worried about how Donald Trump is handing the increasingly tense situation with North Korea. As the country moves closer to its sixth nuclear test, one that would reportedly be the most powerful to date, America has responded with a show of force in the Pacific and some harsh words on Twitter.

After a meeting this week with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump tweeted, “North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them! U.S.A.”

“I explained to the President of China that a trade deal with the U.S. will be far better for them if they solve the North Korean problem!” Trump added.

The United States has also positioned its military near North Korea, with Trump bragging about the nation’s capabilities.

“We are sending an armada, very powerful,” he told Fox Business this week. “We have submarines, very powerful, far more powerful than the aircraft carrier. We have the best military people on Earth.”

In a poll this week from CBS News, more than half of Americas said they were uneasy about how Donald Trump was handling the situation. There was a split among parties, with 78 percent of Republicans saying they had faith in Trump compared to just 15 percent of Democrats.

North Korea blames rising tensions on Trump’s “aggressive” tweets https://t.co/wWe39izPeQ pic.twitter.com/Dk0RNVOVJ1 — VICE News (@vicenews) April 14, 2017

Trump’s aggression on both fronts has led to criticism, especially after Trump’s campaign promises that he would curtail America’s conflicts around the globe. Against Hillary Clinton, Trump portrayed himself as an “America first” anti-interventionist, but critics now note that he appears to launch military strikes on a whim.

.@MaxBoot: If there's a coherent Trump administration strategy for Syria, it is impossible to discern. https://t.co/mBWVVTTHK6 pic.twitter.com/vwRr8091V4 — Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) April 14, 2017

These are not the only polls presenting trouble for Donald Trump. His overall approval ratings remain at the lowest point for any new president in polling history, though he has recovered a bit since the congressional failure to pass a new health care plan last month.

[Featured Image by Anderson W. Branch/U.S. Navy/Getty Images]